Roblox Weight Lifting Simulator Codes (November 2021)

Weight Lifting Simulator is giving away some bonuses with these codes. Make sure to grab one of them.

November 13th, 2021 by Carlos Hurtado

Are you still looking for some Roblox Weight Lifting Simulator codes? If you are, your search ends here. Unless you have been living under a rock, you must have heard about Roblox. The gaming platform has gathered around 3 billion accounts, and every month thousands of players populated their servers. Playing player-created games and also developing their games in the Roblox platform.

Weight Lifting Simulator has around 5000 players, and at the time of writing this post, it has more than 100 million visits. The game lets players gett buff the hard way. Players get to use many gym machines with the sole purpose of improving their character’s stats. From thread mills to bench presses, Weight Lifting Simulator has a little bit of everything, but that’s not it. The game has a PvP mode that lets players flex their stats and prove their worth to other players. At the start of the game, your character may look fairly skinny, but that’s fine. Everyone starts the same way.

  • snowyspender50 – Redeem for 50 Gems.
  • coalshake100 – Redeem for 100 Strength.
  • santalifter150 – Redeem for 150 Strength.
  • christmas100 – Redeem for 100 Gems.
  • blizzardlifter200 – Redeem for 200 Strength.
  • festivespender50 – Redeem for 50 Gems.
  • coolgifts50 – Redeem for 50 Gems.
  • 460biceps

All these codes will give you a head start against all new players and may allow you to catch up with experienced players. These types of codes are nothing new to Roblox; many Roblox games give away hundreds of codes every month. Games like Hood Duels, Grand Piece Online, and even All-Star Tower Defense do the same. Bringing players back with these offers.

How to redeem Weight Lifting Simulator Codes

Redeeming these codes cannot get any easier, and here we will show you how to do it:

  • Launch Weight Lifting Simulator.
  • Click on the Twitter icon once the game loads.
  • Enter one of the codes in the text box.

Roblox is available now to play on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, IOS, and Android.

