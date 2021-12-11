Roblox All Star Tower Defense Codes (December 2021)

Roblox has seen its fair share of unique new experiences for the community with Roblox builders always seeking to create the best in-game worlds there is for players to joyfully explore. One of these examples is the All Stars Tower Defense game developed by Roblox builders: Top Down Games. The game has had a whopping 2.2+ billion visits as of the time of writing, so it is clear to see that the game has taken its place within the podium of some of the greatest Roblox games of all time. The world has an excellent number of codes and the working Roblox All Star Tower Defense codes will be listed in this guide for you to use.

Working Roblox All Star Tower Defense Codes

The codes that are available to redeem are listed below and give players a bountiful amount of gems and additional extra to enjoy. The codes to use within Roblox are:

december2021 – 300 gems and 500 gold

These are all of the available working codes for the Roblox world which will net you the rewards that you are looking for.

How to Redeem the Codes

Firstly to redeem the codes you will have to launch ‘All Star Tower Defense’ from within Roblox, afterwards when it loads, look for the gear icon on the side of your screen to open the settings. Within the menu, there will be a place that prompts you to enter your code at the bottom of it. Simply enter one of the codes into the box, and then hit enter on it to receive your reward!

Your rewards will now all be present for you. Will you be using these Roblox All Star Tower Defense codes this month?

Roblox is available now to play on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, IOS, and Android.

- This article was updated on December 11th, 2021