Rocket Arena has a unique system of unlockable artifacts that allow you to customize the heroes of the game. While things are still pretty new, EA has revealed some of the ways that heroes can be customized with artifacts to make them wholly unique and/or different from their base build.

Here are three different builds in Rocket Arena which you can try out for starters. Though some of these artifacts will take a bit of time to earn before unlocking.

High Flier Build

For players that want strong jump abilities

Axiel Fan – Rocket jump strength increased

Berno’s Belt – Ground jump strength increased

Juking Jukebox – Same direction air jump strength increased

Blastbeard – Fastbeard Build

A movement build that makes a slower character faster

Gemstone Elixir – Ground movement speed increased

Boost Capacitor – Air movement speed increased

Zephyr Vest – Move faster after arena returns

Speed Healer Build