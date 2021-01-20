Rocket League is a vehicular soccer video game developed and published by Psyonix. Rocket League currently is among the popular games being played right now. This is all because Rocket League became free to play and it’s a low-requirement game that you can run on pretty much anything. You should understand the basics of the game itself, as well as the controls and setting adjustments that can make you better.

Rocket League Beginner Guide

This game can be played on the PlayStation, Xbox, PC, and Switch, but each one has different controls. You can reassign them but they are good for starters.

The controls are as follows (PlayStation/Xbox/PC/Switch):

Accelerate: R2/RT/W/ZR

Reverse: L2/LT/S/ZL

Steer: L/L/A,D/L

Jump: X/A/Right-Mouse/B

Boost: Circle/B/Left-Mouse/A

Powerslide: Square/X/Shift/Y

Air Steer/Pitch: L/L/W,A,S,D/L

Air Roll: Square/X/Shift/Y

Voice Chat: R1/RB/F/R

Focus On Ball: Triangle/Y/Space/X

Settings Adjustment

The settings you start out with at the beginning of the game are decent, but many have played with the settings and found the perfect combination you should be using. All of these changes can be made by going into your settings menu and selecting the correct tab to make these changes.

Recommended Settings:

Field of View: 110

Distance: 270

Height: 100

Angle: -4

Stiffness: 0.5

Camera Shake: Off

Interface Settings:

Nameplate Scale: 135

Nameplate Mode: Default

Team-Colored Boost Meter: On

Video Settings:

Can only be changed on PC:

Texture Detail: Quality or Performance

Max FPS: 120 or 240

Particle Detail: Performance

World Detail: Quality or Performance

Transparent Goalposts: On

Render Quality: High Quality

Uncheck all other boxes

Training and Freeplay

These two things are amazing if you are just starting out, I recommend you play them for a bit first and then move onto the actual gameplay. Because sometimes some people may get angered by your playing and you might end up getting insulted. The training scenarios you can do are:

Freeplay

Aerial

Custom

Goalie

Striker

Tutorial

Basic Movement

Basic Aerials

A basic aerial is performed by jumping, tilting your car back 45 degrees, and holding down your boost button all at the same time. This will cause your car to soar across the field, but this isn’t a skill that new players understand how to use.

Demolition

A demolition is when you blow up someone else’s car, and all you have to do is save up your boost and run into another car while going full speed.

Flipping

Flipping is performed when you press a direction on your steering mechanism and double-tap your jump button at the same time. Your car will flip forward and this is a useful skill to know in any situation. It is often used at kickoffs at the last second to ensure you are the one to hit the ball first.

Double-Jumping

If you tap your jump button twice it will perform a double jump that can give you a bit more air time. You can use this skill to block balls heading for the top of the goal.

A Few Tips and Tricks When Playing Rocket League

Make sure to select the right car, currently, the best car is octane because of its hitbox. Hitboxes matter more than you think, you can press here to find out about all of the hitboxes. Saving your boost is another thing you should do. Do not waste your boost when you don’t really need it, if you need to get to your goal fast just do double flips. Rotations are also important in the game, the point of them is that someone is always defending a goal. For eg., a player passes to his teammate to score and then runs off to the goal or half-court so he can defend if a counter-attack happens.

Also, remember that team play is everything in this game and your goal is to win and not to score as many goals yourself as possible, do not be goal greedy. Make sure to stop ball-chasing, if your teammates are going after the ball let them go, you can only make the situation worse by ball-chasing and can end up in you losing the match.

These are all the basic things that you need to know to really understand the game, try not to rage quit if your teammate does something stupid, just play along. If you are interested in seeing trading guides click right here.