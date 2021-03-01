Rocket League Promo Codes List (April 2021)

Rocket League is full of cool items and accessories to earn for your cars, and most of these are unlocked through gameplay, purchases, or the Rocket Pass. Some items, however, can be unlocked for free by entering secret promo codes. There have been several Rocket League promo codes released over the years, but many of them are now inactive and expired because they’re typically only meant to be active for a limited time. There are still a few that work, however, so there are still some free rewards to earn. Here’s a complete list of all the working promo codes in Rocket League as of April 2021.

Rocket League Promo Codes (April 2021)

popcorn – Unlocks Limited Popcorn Rocket Boost

How to Redeem Rocket League Codes

To redeem codes in Rocket League, select “Options” at the main menu. Then, navigate to “Extras” and select “Redeem Code.” Codes are released periodically in various Psyonix announcements or hidden in trailers. You can also obtain them by purchasing certain Rocket League products.

You can redeem codes on any platform, including PC, PS4, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One. The redemption process is the same on all systems. Just head to the options menu and find the redeem code button in the extras tab.

Expired Codes

wrestlemania – Unlocks 2 WWE banners, antennas, and wheels

wwedads – Unlocks 2 WWE banners, antennas, and wheels

WWE18 – Unlocks 2 WWE banners, antennas, and wheels

rlbirthday – Unlocks 2 WWE banners, antennas, and wheels

shazam – Unlocks Octane: Shazam Limited Decal and Shazam Limited Wheels

Truffleshuffle – Unlocks Octane: The Goonies Limited Decal

Bekind – Unlocks VCR Limited Topper

couchpotato – Unlocks Couch Potato Limited Player Title

SARPBC – Unlocks SARPBC logo, song, car, and Moai Antenna

rlnitro – Unlocks Nitro Circus Antenna and Breakout: Nitro Circus Decal

If we missed any active codes, please let us know in the comments below and we’ll update this article accordingly. Also, if any listed active codes no longer work, let us know and we’ll update this article and move it to the expired list.

