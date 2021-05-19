Update 1.97 has arrived for Rocket League, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

A new update is now available for all platforms of Rocket League today. It should be up now for PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One and the Nintendo Switch.

This update was released on May 19th and should be up by the time you read this. It’s only a small update so don’t get too excited. The update just does some minor bug fixes in a few areas of the game.

You can read the full patch notes for the game posted down below.

Rocket League Update 1.97 Patch Notes

BUG FIXES

Fixed several display bugs in the News Panel

Fixed a bug preventing music from playing on game start

[Epic Games Store] Fixed a bug with the EGS overlay preventing game startup

Psyonix already released update 1.96 earlier this month and that patch brought with the game the new NASCAR and Formula 1 content. Psyonix is bound to release more content for the game in the future so look out for all of the details.

For more on this update, you can visit the official website for the game. Rocket League is out now for PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One and the Nintendo Switch.