Update 1.96 has arrived for Rocket League, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

The biggest purpose for this new Rocket League update is to give support for the upcoming NASCAR and Formula 1 DLC that will be out very soon. The update should now be available on all platforms as we speak.

Aside from supporting the new content, the update also has your usual general bug fixes and adjustments. It’s not the biggest patch the game has been released, but it’s mandatory to download if you want to continue playing the game online.

You can read the full patch notes posted down below.

Rocket League Update 1.96 Patch Notes

THE HEADLINES

This update prepares Rocket League for upcoming NASCAR and Formula 1 content

CHANGES AND UPDATES

Arena Rotation Adjustments

Salty Shores (Night) added to the rotation in all Playlists

Reduced frequency of some arenas in the rotation (Wasteland, Farmstead)

Neon Fields and Forbidden Temple (Day) have been removed from rotation until additional revisions can be made

General

Made it clearer which items cannot be traded to other players while on the Trade In page

BUG FIXES

Fixed an EOS cloud sync error that was preventing some players from accessing item inventory

Fixed a bug causing players to join the incorrect Private Match

Fixed the “Add Players” pop-up that was appearing far more frequently than intended

Fixed appearance of Anispray Rocket Boost

Friends List appearance will now scale correctly with the rest of the user interface

For more on this update, you can check out details via the official website. Rocket League is out now for PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Mac platforms.