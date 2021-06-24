Update 2.00 has arrived for Rocket League, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

Psyonix has now released another new update to Rocket League that should now be rolling out to more platforms later today. The update should now be live for the Epic Games Store, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Steam, Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S platforms.

Unlike the last update that was released a couple of weeks ago, it looks like today’s patch isn’t going to add any new content. The update today is just to fix some minor bugs that people saw from the previous patch.

You can read the full patch notes posted down below.

Rocket League Update 2.00 Patch Notes

BUG FIXES

Fixed a bug preventing customization of the Ford F-150

The Antenna on the Ford F-150 cannot be customized at this time

Fast & Furious Pontiac Fiero, Fast & Furious Dodge Charger Wheels should no longer appear in inventory if the Cars are not owned by the player

Addressed an exploit involving player to player trading and Credits

If you want to know more about this patch, head on over now to the official website. Rocket League is out now for the PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Mac platforms.