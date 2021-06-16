Update 1.99 has arrived for Rocket League, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

This update has been released on June 16th, 2021. You should see the update become available for PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One and the Nintendo Switch.

One of the main purposes for today’s Rocket League patch is to prepare for the upcoming Fast & Furious content. With F9 out in cinemas next week, we can be sure to see cars from the popular movie franchise are coming to the video game really soon.

Other than that, the update also addresses some minor bug fixes. There are some PS4 and Xbox One specific problems that have been addressed in today’s patch too.

Anyway, you can read the full patch notes posted down below.

Rocket League Update 1.99 Patch Notes

THE HEADLINES

This update prepares Rocket League for upcoming Fast & Furious content

The Select Favorites Item Series is now available

The new Series will drop as Blueprints after some Online Matches

BUG FIXES

Fixed a bug preventing the rejoin notification from appearing after disconnecting from an Online Match

Adjusted the Dune Racer Decal so it no longer changes the trim color on Octane

[PS4] Fixed the Add Friends notification so it appears at the intended frequency

Fixed a bug causing some purchased Premium DLC from appearing on multiple platforms

Fixed appearance of some NASCAR Player Banners

[Rumble] Fixed a bug preventing some players from receiving power-ups once their timer hits zero]

[Xbox One] Fixed an issue causing long boot times on Xbox One

For more information about this patch, you can visit the official website. Rocket League is out now for the PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Mac platforms.