Update 2.08 has arrived for Rocket League, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. Rocket League is going to make players’ life a lot easier when it comes to reporting other players. Now, players can choose more than one reason to report other players. They also updated the reasons to report players, now including things like text harassment, XP farming, and more. Here’s everything new with Rocket League Update 2.08.

Rocket League Update 2.08 Patch Notes

THE HEADLINES

v2.08 prepares Rocket League for Season 5 Season 5 begins on 11/17 at 8 a.m. PST / 4 p.m. UTC Look for additional patch notes detailing Season 5 before the season begins



NEW CONTENT

New Arena Variant

‘Starbase Arc (Aftermath)’ can be found in Private Matches and Free Play

CHANGES AND UPDATES

Player Reporting

The report reason list has been updated to include: Text Harassment Verbal Harassment Match Throwing or Griefing Intentionally Idle XP Farming Inappropriate Player Name Inappropriate Club Name Trade Scam

Report players via the Main Menu You can now report players from the Recent Players section of your Friends List Go to Recent Players, select the relevant player name, and choose Report Player The report reasons listed here are identical to the reasons available during a match

You can now select more than one report reason Example: If a teammate is harassing you in team chat, and is also own-goaling, you can select both “Text Harassment,” and “Match Throwing or Griefing”

When reporting a player for Text Harassment, press the Chat Log button to see chat lines from the reported player

A new pop-up notification will appear when you successfully report another player To keep in-game visibility clear, this message will appear in the upper-left corner if you are reporting during a match



BUG FIXES

Fixed controller focus bug on post-match celebration screen

Fixed appearance of the Tumbling Blocks Decal

Fixed appearance of the grill on Painted Tygris cars when non-animated Decals are equipped

Fixed a bug preventing Apex Wheels from being equipped on ’99 Nissan Skyline GT-R R34

Removed option to add a friend as Epic Friend when they are already on your friends’ list

Fixed a bug preventing NFL Decals from showing up in Garage when using Filters

The Mood Slime Rocket Boost no longer appears over the top of certain car bodies when in the Garage

Fixed an issue preventing certain car movements from resetting the idle player timer

KNOWN ISSUES

Check out the Known Issues blog for a full, up-to-date list!

The Distortion decal for Takumi takes on the secondary paint color

The SMAA anti-aliasing option does not function as intended, and players may not notice any anti-aliasing effects while it’s enabled

While viewing a replay, the “Change Game Mode” menu cannot be navigated when using a controller

PC Focus on the game client is occasionally lost

Xbox One Flashing lights on the ball may be too intense for some players

PC controller may randomly disconnect during gameplay

Some Wheels (Apex, Bionic, Patriarch, and ARMR) can not be equipped on some licensed cars like the Nissan Skyline

The SARPBC Theme Player Anthem is muted when streamer safe is enabled

PC When a party member leaves a tournament joined by the party leader, the party leader is rank disparity locked from the recently joined tournament while the remaining party members are closely ranked This can be fixed if the party leader leaves the party, and reforms

PlayStation, Xbox May fail to reconnect to PsyNet if launching Rocket League while offline. If this occurs, reboot your game or console after the online connection has been established.

PlayStation 4 While playing with a full Splitscreen team in Chaos mode, Rocket League may crash at the end of the match.

Nintendo Switch Accounts with high-density inventories (3000+ items) may experience a hang in the Car Customization Body tab.

Party members may not successfully join a Tournament match.

Rocket League is available now on PC, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PS5, and Nintendo Switch. For more information regarding the update, go to the official Rocket League website.