Rocket League x Cars: Lightning McQueen Release Date, Price, and Details

Lightning McQueen is making an appearance in Rocket League, allowing Pixar fans to bring the famous character to their favorite game. Read further to learn about the Lightning McQueen Mega Bundle in Rocket League, including release date, price, and more.

Release Date for Lightning McQueen in Rocket League

The Lightning McQueen Mega Bundle will be available in Rocket League on November 7, 2023, only a day after the official reveal trailer. This information comes from a blog post on the Rocket League official website.

Price for Lightning McQueen in Rocket League

The Lightning McQueen Mega Bundle will cost players 2500 credits. Unfortunately, there is no way to purchase 2500 credits directly, so players with zero credits must buy the 3,000 credits pack. Below are all the available credit packs according to the Rocket League website.

500 Credits: $4.99 or regional equivalent.

$4.99 or regional equivalent. 1100 Credits: $9.99 or regional equivalent.

$9.99 or regional equivalent. 3000 Credits: $24.99 or regional equivalent.

$24.99 or regional equivalent. 6500 Credits: $49.99 or regional equivalent.

The best option is the 3000 credits for $24.99, giving you the amount of credits you need for Lightning McQueen with one purchase. You can also purchase four packs of the 500 credits, which saves you a few cents.

It’s pretty bizarre that the Rocket League devs priced a DLC bundle at a credit amount not even available in the in-game store, but I digress.

What’s Included in the Lightning McQueen Mega Bundle?

According to the blog post, Lightning McQueen is the first car to show dynamic expressions in Rocket League. The dynamic expressions include McQueen narrowing his eyes as the player zooms toward the ball and looks around the arena at his opponents, bringing the character to life.

Lightning McQueen will also come with three different versions (skins) of the car, allowing the player to pick their favorite. Here is the first version of Lightning McQueen, showing off his standard red color, lightning bolt, and number.

Next, we have McQueen all decked out in a fancy blue with a lightning bolt and the number 95 on the side.

Lastly, there is a slick red version that shrinks the lightning bolt and erases the number, giving McQueen a cleaner look.

That all looks pretty cool! But wait, there’s more! Below, you will find everything else included in the Lightning McQueen Mega Bundle.

Lighting McQueen Car

Rust-eze Decal

Dinoco Decal

Cruisin’ Decal

Lightyear Racing Wheels.

Lightyear Dinoco Wheels.

Lightyear Whitewall Wheels.

Ka-chow Goal Explosion.

Lightning McQueen Player Banner

“Life is A Highway” Player Anthem by Rascal Flatts

There you have it, everything you need to know about our favorite Pixar friend coming to Rocket League. To purchase the Lightning McQueen Mega Bundle, head to the in-game store for Rocket League on November 7 and get ready to speed across the field!

- This article was updated on November 7th, 2023