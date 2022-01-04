Rocket League Best Camera Settings to Play On

Check out the best camera settings to play Rocket League on

January 4th, 2022 by Franklin Bellone Borges

Rocket-League-Best-Camera-Settings

Rocket League is without a shadow of a doubt a success, as it allows players, both casual and in the professional scene, the chance to take part in matches where precision and skill are the difference between getting the win and getting completely wrecked. With that said, in Rocket League, players have the ability to toggle their camera settings thoughtfully, adjusting them for the optimal experience. But what are the best camera settings to play Rocket League on?

Rocket League: Best Camera Settings

First, it is vital that you disable the camera shake, as the effect will make it way harder for you to hit the ball and control your car while at high speeds. With that said, as visibility is a main and decisive factor in Rocket League, many players, including many pros, set both their Distance, FOV, and Height to new values. We advise you to go for a Distance value between 260 and 290 while setting your FOV to the highest possible value and your Height to any value between 100 and 110. While most players also make changes on the camera Angle, Stiffness, Swivel Speed, and Transition Speed, we found out that those values, above all else, can change the experience drastically and need to meet each player’s own personal preference. With that said, in most cases, is best that you keep them on Default. We also advise you to keep Invert Swivel on in most cases.

To recap, here are the best camera settings to play Rocket League on:

  • Camera Shake: Off.
  • Field of View: 110.
  • Distance: 260-290.
  • Height: 100-110.
  • Angle: Personal Preference.
  • Stiffness: Personal Preference.
  • Swivel Speed: Personal Preference.
  • Transition Speed: Personal Preference.
  • Invert Swivel: On.

As we said above, many of the settings need to be adjusted to your own preferences, as many of them, like Angle, can both really increase your precision or, if badly configured, make sure you have a hard time hitting the ball at all.

You can play Rocket League right now on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and on PC.

