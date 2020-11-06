Update 1.40 has been released for Rogue Company, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. This is a small hotfix patch that addresses a few issues across all platforms. It’s already available on PC and PS4, but Xbox and Switch players might have to wait a little while longer before they can download this update. Don’t expect any new content with this update, but there are still a few bug fixes that players are sure to appreciate. Here’s everything new with Rogue Company update 1.40.
Rogue Company Update 1.40 Patch Notes
- Fixed an issue where Dahlia could not relink to a teammate if they have disconnected. We are still working on another issue which may cause this to happen.
- Fixed an issue where sometimes the store would not populate certain items
- Fixed a crash which would happen when players acknowledged pings
- Fixed a series of crashes caused by out of memory errors
- Fixed an issue where PC would not save the selected Region after a crash
Rogue Company is available now on PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. There is no official word on a next-generation version of the game yet, but the game will be playable on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S via backward compatibility. For more information regarding this update, visit the Rogue Company subreddit.