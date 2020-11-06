Update 1.40 has been released for Rogue Company, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. This is a small hotfix patch that addresses a few issues across all platforms. It’s already available on PC and PS4, but Xbox and Switch players might have to wait a little while longer before they can download this update. Don’t expect any new content with this update, but there are still a few bug fixes that players are sure to appreciate. Here’s everything new with Rogue Company update 1.40.

Rogue Company Update 1.40 Patch Notes

Fixed an issue where Dahlia could not relink to a teammate if they have disconnected. We are still working on another issue which may cause this to happen.

Fixed an issue where sometimes the store would not populate certain items

Fixed a crash which would happen when players acknowledged pings

Fixed a series of crashes caused by out of memory errors

Fixed an issue where PC would not save the selected Region after a crash

Rogue Company is available now on PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. There is no official word on a next-generation version of the game yet, but the game will be playable on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S via backward compatibility. For more information regarding this update, visit the Rogue Company subreddit.