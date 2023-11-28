Roots of Pacha Fishing Guide: All Fish Locations & Seasons

Some of the very basics of prehistoric life include hunting, gathering, and fishing. There are a few ways and locations to catch the Roots of Pacha fish so we’ve laid your options out here for you.
Roots of Pacha Fishing Tools
Everyone starts with the Handaxe as a versatile tool that allows you to fish, farm, and chop to your heart’s content. With it, you can catch most tiers of fish (1-3) but it is a little more difficult. On Summer 9 with a Clan Prosperity of 54,000 you can upgrade to the Harpoon when an Idea named A New Way of Fishing becomes available with Inza.
There are also a few stations you can build around your home that will increase the Contribution value of the fish.
- Fermenter
- Pickler
- Smoker – Cannot process Cubomedusa, Medusalion, Oyster, or Sponge
- Solar Dryer – Cannot process Oyster
How to Fish
To catch fish in Roots of Pacha, you must complete the minigame. First, enter the body of water with your fishing tool of choice and select Fish. this will open a small circle that looks like a pond. After a moment, little shadows of fish will appear. You will need to slowly move your cursor toward the shadow. If you move too quickly, the water will ripple and scare off the fish.
As you hover over the shadow and follow it around the pond slowly and steadily, it will reveal the outline of the fish you’re catching and a green meter below will begin to fill. When it’s completely full, it will say Catch Now. Use your action button and pull it in.
Sometimes, the fish will start to notice your presence and you’ll get a cue to Move Away. I found it easiest to move my cursor in front of the path, as if leading the fish, so when the cue goes away you can quickly and easily get back to the fish without losing too much progress on the meter.
Higher-difficulty fish will have more bars on their meter than lower-difficulty fish.
Roots of Pacha Fish and Locations
Spring Fish
|Fish
|Tier
|Location
|Weather
|Time of Day
|Belemnite
|1
|Beach
|Any
|Any
|Cera
|1
|Forest River
|Any
|Any
|Hammer
|1
|Forest Lake
|Any
|Any
|Porcupine
|1
|The Land
|Any
|Any
|Antenna
|2
|Beach
|Any
|Any
|Archer
|2
|Savanna
|Any
|Any
|Chitons
|2
|Beach
|Any
|Any
|Fatfish
|2
|Savanna
|Any
|Any
|Kabeza
|2
|Forest River
|Any
|Any
|Lunas
|2
|Forest Lake
|Any
|Any
|Oysters
|2
|Beach
|Any
|Any
|Rock
|2
|Forest River
|Rainy
|Morning
Noon
Afternoon
|Thunnus
|2
|Beach
|Any
|Any
|Tiktak
|2
|The Land
|Any
|Any
|Trident
|2
|Forest Lake
|Any
|Night
|Bosirem
|3
|Forest River
|Any
|Any
|Gonny
|3
|Beach
|Any
|Afternoon
Night
|Mystique
|3
|Forest Lake
|Any
|Night
|Peludo
|3
|Forest Lake
|Any
|Any
|Serrado
|3
|Savanna
|Any
|Any
|Smallmouth
|3
|Savanna
|Rainy
|Any
|Stargazer
|3
|The Land
|Any
|Night
|Trilobite
|3
|Beach
|Any
|Morning
Noon
|Knifetooth
|4
|Forest Lake
|Any
|Any
|Matter
|4
|Beach
|Any
|Any
|Serpente
|4
|Forest River
|Any
|Any
|Yark
|4
|The Land
|Any
|Morning
|Zeus
|4
|Savanna
|Any
|Any
Summer Fish
|Fish
|Tier
|Location
|Weather
|Time of Day
|Belemnite
|1
|Beach
|Any
|Any
|Cera
|1
|Forest River
|Any
|Any
|Hammer
|1
|Forest Lake
|Any
|Any
|Porcupine
|1
|The Land
|Any
|Any
|Sponge
|1
|Beach
|Any
|Any
|Antenna
|2
|Beach
|Any
|Any
|Bigeye
|2
|Forest Lake
|Any
|Any
|Cubomedusa
|2
|Beach
|Any
|Any
|Cutlass
|2
|Forest River
|Any
|Any
|Fatfish
|2
|Savanna
|Any
|Any
|Gyrodus
|2
|The Land
|Any
|Any
|Oysters
|2
|Beach
|Any
|Any
|Rock
|2
|Forest River
|Rainy
|Morning
Noon
Afternoon
|Ruscus
|2
|Savanna
|Any
|Any
|Shasto
|2
|Beach
|Any
|Any
|Thunnus
|2
|Beach
|Any
|Any
|Trident
|2
|Forest Lake
|All
|Night
|Bosirem
|3
|Forest River
|Any
|Any
|Gonny
|3
|Beach
|Any
|Afternoon
Night
|Mystique
|3
|Forest Lake
|Any
|Night
|Peludo
|3
|Forest Lake
|Any
|Any
|Redeye
|3
|The Land
|Rainy
|Any
|Serrado
|3
|Savanna
|Any
|Any
|Smallmouth
|3
|Savanna
|Rainy
|Any
|Stargazer
|3
|The Land
|Any
|Night
|Trilobite
|3
|Beach
|Any
|Morning
Noon
|Tuso
|3
|Beach
|Any
|Any
|Knifetooth
|4
|Forest Lake
|Any
|Any
|Matter
|4
|Beach
|Any
|Any
|Serpente
|4
|Forest River
|Any
|Any
|Yark
|4
|The Land
|Any
|Morning
|Zeus
|4
|Savanna
|Any
|Any
Fall Fish
|Fish
|Tier
|Location
|Weather
|Time of Day
|Belemnite
|1
|Beach
|Any
|Any
|Birkenia
|1
|The Land
Savanna
|Any
|Any
|Cera
|1
|Forest River
|Any
|Any
|Hammer
|1
|Forest Lake
|Any
|Any
|Antenna
|2
|Beach
|Any
|Any
|Archer
|2
|Savanna
|Any
|Any
|Cubomedusa
|2
|Beach
|Any
|Any
|Kabeza
|2
|Forest River
|Any
|Any
|Rock
|2
|Forest River
|Rainy
|Morning
Noon
Afternoon
|Syll
|2
|Beach
|Any
|Any
|Thunnus
|2
|Beach
|Any
|Any
|Tiktak
|2
|The Land
|Any
|Any
|Trident
|2
|Forest Lake
|Any
|Night
|Wingy
|2
|Beach
|Rainy
|Any
|Bosirem
|3
|Forest River
|Any
|Any
|Gonny
|3
|Beach
|Any
|Afternoon
Night
|Mystique
|3
|Forest Lake
|Any
|Night
|Peludo
|3
|Forest Lake
|Any
|Any
|Redeye
|3
|The Land
|Rainy
|Any
|Serrado
|3
|Savanna
|Any
|Any
|Smallmouth
|3
|Savanna
|Rainy
|Any
|Stargazer
|3
|The Land
|Any
|Night
|Trilobite
|3
|Beach
|Any
|Morning
Noon
|Knifetooth
|4
|Forest Lake
|Any
|Any
|Matter
|4
|Beach
|Any
|Any
|Serpente
|4
|Forest River
|Any
|Any
|Yark
|4
|The Land
|Any
|Morning
|Zeus
|4
|Savanna
|Any
|Any
Winter Fish
|Fish
|Tier
|Location
|Weather
|Time of Day
|Belemnite
|1
|Beach
|Any
|Any
|Birkenia
|1
|The Land
Savanna
|Any
|Any
|Cera
|1
|Forest River
|Any
|Any
|Hammer
|1
|Forest Lake
|Any
|Any
|Antenna
|2
|Beach
|Any
|Any
|Coccosteus
|2
|Forest Lake
|Any
|Morning
Noon
|Haiko
|2
|Forest
Savanna
|Any
|Any
|Rock
|2
|Forest River
|Any
|Morning
Noon
Afternoon
|Thunnus
|2
|Beach
|Any
|Any
|Trident
|2
|Forest Lake
|Any
|Night
|Bosirem
|3
|Forest River
|Any
|Any
|Gonny
|3
|Beach
|Any
|Afternoon
Night
|Highwind
|3
|Forest Lake
|Any
|Any
|Mystique
|3
|Forest Lake
|Any
|Night
|Peludo
|3
|Forest Lake
|Any
|Any
|Serrado
|3
|Savanna
|Any
|Any
|Smallmouth
|3
|Savanna
|Rainy
|Any
|Stargazer
|3
|The Land
|Any
|Night
|Trilobite
|3
|Beach
|Any
|Morning
Noon
|Trumpet
|3
|The Land
|Any
|Night
|Knifetooth
|4
|Forest Lake
|Any
|Any
|Matter
|4
|Beach
|Any
|Any
|Medusalion
|4
|Beach
|Any
|Night
|Serpente
|4
|Forest River
|Any
|Any
|Yark
|4
|The Land
|Any
|Morning
|Zeus
|4
|Savanna
|Any
|Any
Caves
In the Caves to the East of The Land there is water to fish in. It will act as a different location, providing fish found in a separate fishing spot depending on the day.
- Beach – Sunday
- Forest Lake – Tuesday
- Forest River – Thursday
- Savanna – Wednesday and Friday
- The Land – Monday and Saturday