Roots of Pacha Fishing Guide: All Fish Locations & Seasons

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Some of the very basics of prehistoric life include hunting, gathering, and fishing. There are a few ways and locations to catch the Roots of Pacha fish so we’ve laid your options out here for you.

Roots of Pacha Fishing Tools

Everyone starts with the Handaxe as a versatile tool that allows you to fish, farm, and chop to your heart’s content. With it, you can catch most tiers of fish (1-3) but it is a little more difficult. On Summer 9 with a Clan Prosperity of 54,000 you can upgrade to the Harpoon when an Idea named A New Way of Fishing becomes available with Inza.

There are also a few stations you can build around your home that will increase the Contribution value of the fish.

Fermenter

Pickler

Smoker – Cannot process Cubomedusa, Medusalion, Oyster, or Sponge

Solar Dryer – Cannot process Oyster

Related: Roots of Pacha Seeds Guide: How to Grow Every Seed

How to Fish

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

To catch fish in Roots of Pacha, you must complete the minigame. First, enter the body of water with your fishing tool of choice and select Fish. this will open a small circle that looks like a pond. After a moment, little shadows of fish will appear. You will need to slowly move your cursor toward the shadow. If you move too quickly, the water will ripple and scare off the fish.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

As you hover over the shadow and follow it around the pond slowly and steadily, it will reveal the outline of the fish you’re catching and a green meter below will begin to fill. When it’s completely full, it will say Catch Now. Use your action button and pull it in.

Sometimes, the fish will start to notice your presence and you’ll get a cue to Move Away. I found it easiest to move my cursor in front of the path, as if leading the fish, so when the cue goes away you can quickly and easily get back to the fish without losing too much progress on the meter.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Higher-difficulty fish will have more bars on their meter than lower-difficulty fish.

Roots of Pacha Fish and Locations

Spring Fish

Fish Tier Location Weather Time of Day Belemnite 1 Beach Any Any Cera 1 Forest River Any Any Hammer 1 Forest Lake Any Any Porcupine 1 The Land Any Any Antenna 2 Beach Any Any Archer 2 Savanna Any Any Chitons 2 Beach Any Any Fatfish 2 Savanna Any Any Kabeza 2 Forest River Any Any Lunas 2 Forest Lake Any Any Oysters 2 Beach Any Any Rock 2 Forest River Rainy Morning

Noon

Afternoon Thunnus 2 Beach Any Any Tiktak 2 The Land Any Any Trident 2 Forest Lake Any Night Bosirem 3 Forest River Any Any Gonny 3 Beach Any Afternoon

Night Mystique 3 Forest Lake Any Night Peludo 3 Forest Lake Any Any Serrado 3 Savanna Any Any Smallmouth 3 Savanna Rainy Any Stargazer 3 The Land Any Night Trilobite 3 Beach Any Morning

Noon Knifetooth 4 Forest Lake Any Any Matter 4 Beach Any Any Serpente 4 Forest River Any Any Yark 4 The Land Any Morning Zeus 4 Savanna Any Any

Summer Fish

Fish Tier Location Weather Time of Day Belemnite 1 Beach Any Any Cera 1 Forest River Any Any Hammer 1 Forest Lake Any Any Porcupine 1 The Land Any Any Sponge 1 Beach Any Any Antenna 2 Beach Any Any Bigeye 2 Forest Lake Any Any Cubomedusa 2 Beach Any Any Cutlass 2 Forest River Any Any Fatfish 2 Savanna Any Any Gyrodus 2 The Land Any Any Oysters 2 Beach Any Any Rock 2 Forest River Rainy Morning

Noon

Afternoon Ruscus 2 Savanna Any Any Shasto 2 Beach Any Any Thunnus 2 Beach Any Any Trident 2 Forest Lake All Night Bosirem 3 Forest River Any Any Gonny 3 Beach Any Afternoon

Night Mystique 3 Forest Lake Any Night Peludo 3 Forest Lake Any Any Redeye 3 The Land Rainy Any Serrado 3 Savanna Any Any Smallmouth 3 Savanna Rainy Any Stargazer 3 The Land Any Night Trilobite 3 Beach Any Morning

Noon Tuso 3 Beach Any Any Knifetooth 4 Forest Lake Any Any Matter 4 Beach Any Any Serpente 4 Forest River Any Any Yark 4 The Land Any Morning Zeus 4 Savanna Any Any

Fall Fish

Fish Tier Location Weather Time of Day Belemnite 1 Beach Any Any Birkenia 1 The Land

Savanna Any Any Cera 1 Forest River Any Any Hammer 1 Forest Lake Any Any Antenna 2 Beach Any Any Archer 2 Savanna Any Any Cubomedusa 2 Beach Any Any Kabeza 2 Forest River Any Any Rock 2 Forest River Rainy Morning

Noon

Afternoon Syll 2 Beach Any Any Thunnus 2 Beach Any Any Tiktak 2 The Land Any Any Trident 2 Forest Lake Any Night Wingy 2 Beach Rainy Any Bosirem 3 Forest River Any Any Gonny 3 Beach Any Afternoon

Night Mystique 3 Forest Lake Any Night Peludo 3 Forest Lake Any Any Redeye 3 The Land Rainy Any Serrado 3 Savanna Any Any Smallmouth 3 Savanna Rainy Any Stargazer 3 The Land Any Night Trilobite 3 Beach Any Morning

Noon Knifetooth 4 Forest Lake Any Any Matter 4 Beach Any Any Serpente 4 Forest River Any Any Yark 4 The Land Any Morning Zeus 4 Savanna Any Any

Winter Fish

Fish Tier Location Weather Time of Day Belemnite 1 Beach Any Any Birkenia 1 The Land

Savanna Any Any Cera 1 Forest River Any Any Hammer 1 Forest Lake Any Any Antenna 2 Beach Any Any Coccosteus 2 Forest Lake Any Morning

Noon Haiko 2 Forest

Savanna Any Any Rock 2 Forest River Any Morning

Noon

Afternoon Thunnus 2 Beach Any Any Trident 2 Forest Lake Any Night Bosirem 3 Forest River Any Any Gonny 3 Beach Any Afternoon

Night Highwind 3 Forest Lake Any Any Mystique 3 Forest Lake Any Night Peludo 3 Forest Lake Any Any Serrado 3 Savanna Any Any Smallmouth 3 Savanna Rainy Any Stargazer 3 The Land Any Night Trilobite 3 Beach Any Morning

Noon Trumpet 3 The Land Any Night Knifetooth 4 Forest Lake Any Any Matter 4 Beach Any Any Medusalion 4 Beach Any Night Serpente 4 Forest River Any Any Yark 4 The Land Any Morning Zeus 4 Savanna Any Any

Caves

In the Caves to the East of The Land there is water to fish in. It will act as a different location, providing fish found in a separate fishing spot depending on the day.

Beach – Sunday

Forest Lake – Tuesday

Forest River – Thursday

Savanna – Wednesday and Friday

The Land – Monday and Saturday