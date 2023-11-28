Roots of Pacha Fishing Guide: All Fish Locations & Seasons

Bring fish into your tribe's Contribution.

November 28th, 2023 by Alex Huebner
Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Some of the very basics of prehistoric life include hunting, gathering, and fishing. There are a few ways and locations to catch the Roots of Pacha fish so we’ve laid your options out here for you.

Roots of Pacha Fishing Tools

Everyone starts with the Handaxe as a versatile tool that allows you to fish, farm, and chop to your heart’s content. With it, you can catch most tiers of fish (1-3) but it is a little more difficult. On Summer 9 with a Clan Prosperity of 54,000 you can upgrade to the Harpoon when an Idea named A New Way of Fishing becomes available with Inza.

There are also a few stations you can build around your home that will increase the Contribution value of the fish.

  • Fermenter
  • Pickler
  • Smoker – Cannot process Cubomedusa, Medusalion, Oyster, or Sponge
  • Solar Dryer – Cannot process Oyster

Related: Roots of Pacha Seeds Guide: How to Grow Every Seed

How to Fish

roots-of-pacha-fishing-pond
Image: Attack of the Fanboy

To catch fish in Roots of Pacha, you must complete the minigame. First, enter the body of water with your fishing tool of choice and select Fish. this will open a small circle that looks like a pond. After a moment, little shadows of fish will appear. You will need to slowly move your cursor toward the shadow. If you move too quickly, the water will ripple and scare off the fish.

roots-of-pacha-fishing-meter
Image: Attack of the Fanboy

As you hover over the shadow and follow it around the pond slowly and steadily, it will reveal the outline of the fish you’re catching and a green meter below will begin to fill. When it’s completely full, it will say Catch Now. Use your action button and pull it in.

roots-of-pacha-fishing-catch-now

Sometimes, the fish will start to notice your presence and you’ll get a cue to Move Away. I found it easiest to move my cursor in front of the path, as if leading the fish, so when the cue goes away you can quickly and easily get back to the fish without losing too much progress on the meter.

roots-of-pacha-fishing-move-away
Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Higher-difficulty fish will have more bars on their meter than lower-difficulty fish.

Roots of Pacha Fish and Locations

Spring Fish

FishTierLocationWeatherTime of Day
Belemnite1BeachAnyAny
Cera1Forest RiverAnyAny
Hammer1Forest LakeAny Any
Porcupine1The LandAnyAny
Antenna2BeachAnyAny
Archer2SavannaAnyAny
Chitons2BeachAnyAny
Fatfish2SavannaAnyAny
Kabeza2Forest RiverAnyAny
Lunas2Forest LakeAnyAny
Oysters2BeachAnyAny
Rock2Forest RiverRainyMorning
Noon
Afternoon
Thunnus2BeachAnyAny
Tiktak2The LandAnyAny
Trident2Forest LakeAnyNight
Bosirem3Forest RiverAnyAny
Gonny3BeachAnyAfternoon
Night
Mystique3Forest LakeAnyNight
Peludo3Forest LakeAnyAny
Serrado3SavannaAnyAny
Smallmouth3SavannaRainyAny
Stargazer3The LandAnyNight
Trilobite3BeachAnyMorning
Noon
Knifetooth4Forest LakeAnyAny
Matter4BeachAnyAny
Serpente4Forest RiverAnyAny
Yark4The LandAnyMorning
Zeus4SavannaAnyAny

Summer Fish

FishTierLocationWeatherTime of Day
Belemnite1BeachAnyAny
Cera1Forest RiverAnyAny
Hammer1Forest LakeAny Any
Porcupine1The LandAnyAny
Sponge1BeachAnyAny
Antenna2BeachAnyAny
Bigeye2Forest LakeAnyAny
Cubomedusa2BeachAnyAny
Cutlass2Forest RiverAnyAny
Fatfish2SavannaAnyAny
Gyrodus2The LandAnyAny
Oysters2BeachAnyAny
Rock2Forest RiverRainyMorning
Noon
Afternoon
Ruscus2SavannaAnyAny
Shasto2BeachAnyAny
Thunnus2BeachAnyAny
Trident2Forest LakeAllNight
Bosirem3Forest RiverAnyAny
Gonny3BeachAnyAfternoon
Night
Mystique3Forest LakeAnyNight
Peludo3Forest LakeAnyAny
Redeye3The LandRainyAny
Serrado3SavannaAnyAny
Smallmouth3SavannaRainyAny
Stargazer3The LandAnyNight
Trilobite3BeachAnyMorning
Noon
Tuso3BeachAnyAny
Knifetooth4Forest LakeAnyAny
Matter4BeachAnyAny
Serpente4Forest RiverAnyAny
Yark4The LandAnyMorning
Zeus4SavannaAnyAny

Fall Fish

FishTierLocationWeatherTime of Day
Belemnite1BeachAnyAny
Birkenia1The Land
Savanna		AnyAny
Cera1Forest RiverAnyAny
Hammer1Forest LakeAny Any
Antenna2BeachAnyAny
Archer2SavannaAnyAny
Cubomedusa2BeachAnyAny
Kabeza2Forest RiverAnyAny
Rock2Forest RiverRainyMorning
Noon
Afternoon
Syll2BeachAnyAny
Thunnus2BeachAnyAny
Tiktak2The LandAnyAny
Trident2Forest LakeAnyNight
Wingy2BeachRainyAny
Bosirem3Forest RiverAnyAny
Gonny3BeachAnyAfternoon
Night
Mystique3Forest LakeAnyNight
Peludo3Forest LakeAnyAny
Redeye3The LandRainyAny
Serrado3SavannaAnyAny
Smallmouth3SavannaRainyAny
Stargazer3The LandAnyNight
Trilobite3BeachAnyMorning
Noon
Knifetooth4Forest Lake AnyAny
Matter4BeachAnyAny
Serpente4Forest RiverAnyAny
Yark4The LandAnyMorning
Zeus4SavannaAnyAny

Winter Fish

FishTierLocationWeatherTime of Day
Belemnite1BeachAnyAny
Birkenia1The Land
Savanna		AnyAny
Cera1Forest RiverAnyAny
Hammer1Forest LakeAny Any
Antenna2BeachAnyAny
Coccosteus2Forest LakeAnyMorning
Noon
Haiko2Forest
Savanna		AnyAny
Rock2Forest RiverAnyMorning
Noon
Afternoon
Thunnus2BeachAnyAny
Trident2Forest LakeAnyNight
Bosirem3Forest RiverAnyAny
Gonny3BeachAnyAfternoon
Night
Highwind3Forest LakeAnyAny
Mystique3Forest LakeAnyNight
Peludo3Forest LakeAnyAny
Serrado3SavannaAnyAny
Smallmouth3SavannaRainyAny
Stargazer3The LandAnyNight
Trilobite3BeachAnyMorning
Noon
Trumpet3The LandAnyNight
Knifetooth4Forest LakeAnyAny
Matter4BeachAnyAny
Medusalion4BeachAnyNight
Serpente4Forest RiverAnyAny
Yark4The LandAnyMorning
Zeus4SavannaAnyAny

Caves

In the Caves to the East of The Land there is water to fish in. It will act as a different location, providing fish found in a separate fishing spot depending on the day.

  • Beach – Sunday
  • Forest Lake – Tuesday
  • Forest River – Thursday
  • Savanna – Wednesday and Friday
  • The Land – Monday and Saturday

About The Author

Avatar photo

Alex grew up with a controller in hand, enthralled with the other worlds games can take you to. Indie, horror, adventure, and cozy games are among her usual genres with The Legend Of Zelda, Little Nightmares, Don't Starve, and Animal Crossing making her list of favorite titles. In Fall 2014 she got her Bachelor's from Iowa State University in Advertising and has been writing since 2015. Eventually she found her happy place in tech and gaming in 2019 with titles across several sites including iMore, Android Central, IGN, Game Rant, and Windows Central.

More Stories by Alex Huebner

More on Attack of the Fanboy :