Roots of Pacha Gift Guide: Best Gifts for Every Character

As with many farming sim games, the best way to a villager’s heart in Roots of Pacha is with the best gifts. You can either do a lot of trial and error trying to figure out what gifts to give everyone, or you can follow this gift guide.

Best Gifts for Every Character in Roots of Pacha

Each person in Roots of Pacha can only accept two gifts a week, and only one per day. There are gifts they will like and gifts they will love that change depending on the person. The relationship will grow faster if you give gifts on the character’s birthday. You can also choose a boost in your relationships during the Rite of Passage that will last through the first Spring.

To give gifts, simply approach the person you’d like to give to with the item you’d like to give in hand and select Gift.

All the bolded characters below are romancable.

Name Liked Gifts Loved Gifts Acre Aged Alma Wine

Aged Pineapple Wine

Alma Wine

Bison Fur

Corn

Flint

Pomegranate Juice

Sundried Tomato

Wild Mango Juice Aged Wild Grapes Wine

Avocado

Copper

Mango

Obsidian

Potato Salad

Tin

Tomato Honey

Wheat beer Ada All Plant Meat

Broccoli Juice

Buckwheat

Cabbage Juice

Citronella

Datura Flower

Elecampane

Garlic

Kohlrabi Juice

Lavender

Milk Thistle

Mint

Pomegranate Juice

Rosemary

Sea Kale Juice

Smoked Beans

Watercress

Wheat Bread

Wild Mango Juice Burdock Root

Coconut Milk Butter

Eggplant

Mandrake

Mango

Olive Oil

Red Mushroom

Rose Hips

Seaweed

Steamed Vegetables

Willow Bark Ata All Honey

Flint

Hardwood

Kohlrabi

Mango

Olive

Pineapple

Pomegranate Juice

Pumpkin

Sunflower

Wild Grapes Juice

Wild Mango Juice Aged Ibex Milk Cheese

Alma Juice

Copper

Fruit Crumble

Junglefowl Feather

Obsidian

Prickly Pear

Pumpkin Pie

Strawberry

Strawberry Juice

Sundried Mango

Wild Grapes Brah Gemstone

Nacre

Ostrich Egg

Pomegranate

Pomegranate Juice

Wild Grapes

Wild Mango Juice Arroz Con Leche

Bear Claw

Coconut

Dried Alma

Fried Eggs

Fruit Platter

Goat Cheese

Mango

Mango Juice

Peridot

Potato

Strawberry

Strawberry Juice Brub All Pickled Fish

All River Fish

All Shells

Amethyst

Kuluban

Papadzules

Pomegranate Juice

Wild Mango Juice Almond Milk

Beans

Curry

Dried Coconut

Fermented Oysters

Mango

Mulled Wine

Pickled Porcupine

Sea Kale

Wild Raisins Croll All Fermented Fish

All Pickled Fish

Bones

Fennel Juice

Horns

Onion

Oysters

Pomegranate Juice

Wild Mango Juice Aged Cabbage Wine

Alma Wine

Cabbage Wine

Mango

Pickled Beets

Pickled Garlic

Pickled Oysters

Roasted Fish

Sauerkraut Daari All Flour

All Oil

All Plant Meat

Ostrich Egg

Pomegranate Juice

Wild Mango Juice Agate

Almond Milk Butter

Amaranth

Frittata

Hummus

Mango

Milk Thistle

Oregano

Ostrich Feather Era All Oil

All Vinegar

Almond

Broccoli

Dried Chile

Pomegranate Juice

Quinoa

Sesame

Smoked Red Meat

Smoked White Meat

Teff

Tomato

Wild Mango Juice Almond Milk

Avocado Oil

Chile

Citron Vinegar

Injera

Mango

Oregano

Peridot

Pumpkin

Silver

Souffle Frer All Smoked Fish

Citron Juice

Dried Mango

Pickled Eggplant

Pomegranate Juice

Porcupine

Sea Kale

Sundried Tomato

Wild Mango Juice Bear Claw

Kohlrabi

Mango

Mediterranean Grilled Fish

Pasta of the Sea

Sardius

Tomato Juice

Trumpet

Zeus Garrek All Mushrooms

All Pickled Vegetable

All Smoked Fish

Carrot Juice

Cassava

Goat Cheese

Milk Thistle

Pomegranate Juice

Sunflower

Wild Mango Juice All Mead

All Mushroom Cheese

Beets Juice

Duxelles

Jasper

Mango

Mushroom Tart

Seaweed Gin All Dried Meat

Broccoli Juice

Cabbage Juice

Chile

Horns

Ibex Milk

Kohlrabi Juice

Ostrich Egg

Potato Salad

Sea Kale Juice

Willow Bark All Aged Wine

All Mayo

All Smoked Meat

Amethyst

Buns

Corn

Mango

Medusalion

Potato

Trumpet Grob All Honey

All Juice

Corn

Flint

Garlic

Guanaco Fur

Hardwood

Horns

Onion

Peridot

Poop

Potato Salad Beets

Bife

Mango

Ostrich Egg Mayonnaise

Pickled Tomato

Potato

Smoked Red Meat

Tomato Honey

Zeus Ibon All Beer

All Honey

Burdock Root

Coconut

Date

Lavender

Ostrich Egg

Pomegranate Juice

Silver

Wheat Bread

Wild Mango Juice Amethyst

Datura Flower

Kohlrabi

Mango

Pineapple

Pink Shell

Pomegranate

Smorrebrod

Sunflower

Sushi

Wild Rye Beer Igrork All Roots

Beans

Broccoli Juice

Cabbage

Cabbage Juice

Date

Eggplant

Fertilizer

Flan

Horse Manure

Kohlrabi Juice

Olive

Pomegranate Juice

Sea Kale Juice

Wild Mango Juice Almond

Beryl

Dried Date

Dried Sponge

Mango

Pickled Beets

Porridge

Sauerkraut

Teff Illoe All Beer

All Shells

Cabbage

Dried Sponge

Goat Cheese

Guanaco Fur

Medicinal Items

Ostrich Egg

Pomegranate Juice

Sesame

Tomato Juice

Wild Mango Juice Burdock Root

Empanadas

Gold

Guanaco Fur Yarn

Locro

Mango

Nacre

Pickled Beets

Sunflower

Watercress

Wheat Beer

Wild Grapes Juice Inza All Shells

Olive Oil

Pomegranate

Pomegranate Juice

Roasted Fish

Sea Kale Wine

Sundried Tomato

Wild Mango Juice Aged Sea Kale Wine

All River Fish

Broccoli

Coconut Milk Butter

Fish Taco

Mango

Medusalion

Mint

Peridot

Pomegranate Toast

Strawberry

Trumpet Jag All Smoked Fish

Flint

Mango

Pomegranate

Pomegranate Juice

Smoked White Meat

Wild Mango Juice

Wood All Honey

Hardwood

Ibex Milk Herb Cheese

Lavender

Meat Stew

Pickled Carrot

Sesame

Smoked Red Meat Jelrod Alfalfa

Coconut

Dried Red Meat

Goat Cheese

Junglefowl Feather

Pickled Kohlrabi

Pomegranate Juice

Quinoa

Sesame

Sunflower

Wheat Bread

Wild Mango Juice All Aged Cheese

All Aged Wine

Buns

Dried Coconut

Fermented Wild Rice

Gold

Jasper

Mango

Milanesa

Smoked Red Meat

Winter Peas Jizu All Honey

All Shells

All Yarn

Bones

Gemstones

Junglefowl Feather

Milk Thistle

Oregano

Ostrich Feather Citronella

Fennel

Guanaco Fur Yarn

Mango

Medusalion

Pine Cone

Sardius

Sunflower Mead

Tamales

Tomato Honey

Trumpet Jukk All Fur

Blue Seashell

Coconut

Date

Dried Mango

Fennel

Horns

Mango Juice

Mussel Shell

Pomegranate

Pomegranate Juice

Pomegranate Toast

Pumpkin

Silver

Smoked Beans

Wild Mango Juice Aged Wild Grapes Wine

All Yarn

Bones

Broccoli

Chile

Focaccia

Gold

Humita

Mango

Nacre

Ostrich Feather

Prickly Pear

Sapphire Krak Copper

Corn

Goat Cheese

Hardwood

Mango

Mint

Ostrich Egg

Pomegranate Juice

Pumpkin

Strawberry

Wild Mango Juice Cabbage

Calamari Salad

Dried Strawberry

Horns

Mango Juice

Ostrich Feather

Sapphire

Seaweed Salad

Strawberry Honey

Sunflower

Wild Rice Beer Maeri All Flour

Dried Chili

Ostrich Feather

PIckled Eggplant

Pomegranate Juice

Sundried Tomato

Tomato Juice

Wheat Bread

Wild Mango Juice

Wild Rye Amethyst

Beans Plant Meat

Dried Sponge

Dumplings

Mango

Olive

Pickled Beets

Sauerkraut

Sunflower

Sunflower Oil

Willow Bark Mana Almond

Almond Milk

Broccoli

Broccoli Juice

Cabbage Juice

Dried Date

Garlic

Horns

Jasper

Kohlrabi Juice

Pickled Cassava

Pineapple

Pomegranate Juice

Sea Kale Juice

Wild Mango Juice Almond Milk Cheese

Cabbage Vinegar

Carrot Juice

Coconut Milk

Mango

Pickled Garlic

Pineapple Chicken

Quinoa

Tomato Bisque

Tomato Juice Nari All Herb Cheese

Chile

Datura Flower

Dried Chile

Injera

Nacre

Olive Oil

Pomegranate

Pomegranate Juice

Smoked Red Meat

Teff

Teff Flour

Wild Grapes

Wild Mango Juice All Aged Cheese

All Aged WineAmaranth

Beryl

Cabbage

Copper

Dried Chili

Elecampane

Kefir Pancakes

Mango

Pickled Chile

Pickled Chitons Nokk All Vinegar

Beans Plant Meat

Boar Fur

Boar Fur Yarn

Brown Mushroom

Corn

Eggplant

Injera

Olive Oil

Parsley

Red Meat Lard

Roasted Fish

Sesame Avocado Oil

Carrot

Ibex Milk Sour Cream

Maccu

Mango

Oregano

Peridot

Pineapple Mead Vinegar

Rosemary

Sesame Oil

Smoked Red Meat

Sundried Tomato

Tomato

Wheat Flour

Wild Rice Okka All Dried Fish

All Smoked Fish

Dried Red Meat

Goat Cheese

Mead

Pickled Red Meat

Pomegranate Juice

Potato Salad

Pumpkin

Red Meat

Sea Kale

Smoked Beans

Smoked Red Meat

Smoked White Meat

Sunflower

Tomato

Wild Mango Juice

Wild Rye Beer Avocado

Citronella

Mango

Ostrich Egg

Roast Meat

Sapphire

Sunflower Mead Reese All Aged Wine

All Butter

All Mulled Wine

Almond

Beets

Broccoli

Gemstone

Guanaco Fur

Milk Thistle

Pomegranate

Pomegranate Juice

Wild Mango Juice All Aged Cheese

All Aged Wine

All Herb Cheese

All Mushroom Cheese

All Wine

Boar Fur

Falafel

Lavender

Mango

Nacre

Ostrich Feather

Strange Mushroom

Sunflower Ron All Beer

All Mead

All Wine

Almond Milk

Mango

Pomegranate

Pomegranate Juice

Strawberry

Wild Grapes All Aged Wine

All Grains

All Juice

Roasted Vegetables

Strawberry Mulled Wine

Wheat Beer Tare All Fermented Fish

All Mayo

All Vinegar

All Water Animals

Brown Mushroom

Dried White Meat

Garlic

Pickled Chile

Pomegranate Juice

Potato Salad

Quinoa

Smoked White Meat

Sunflower

White Meat Lard

Wild Mango Juice All Butter

All Smoked Fish

Beryl

Broccoli Vinegar

Chile

Mango

Oil Cake

Oregano

Parsley

Red Meat Lard

Sesame Mead

Sunflower Oil

White Meat

Wild Rice Tetih All Fermented Fish

All Ocean Fish

All Pickled Egg

Date

Gemstones

Milk Thistle

Pomegranate Juice

Strange Mushroom

Sundried Tomato

Wild Mango Juice

Willow Bark

Zeus Aged Wine

Amethyst

Cassava

Coconut

Coconut Butter

Dried Date

Gold

Mango

Medusalion

Onion Soup

Sapphire

Trumpet

Wild Raisins Touk All Honey

All Smoked Fish

Burdock Root

Garlic

Ibex Milk Sour Cream

Medusalion

Pomegranate

Pomegranate Juice

Poop

Smoked Red Meat

Smoked White Meat

Sunflower

Trumpet

Wild Mango Juice Aged Ibex Milk Cheese

Alfalfa

Datura Flower

Dried Red Meat

Goat Cheese

Ibex Milk Herb Cheese

Mango

Mushroom Ibex Milk Cheese

Ostrich Egg Mayo

Peridot

Pineapple

Pineapple Mead

Pizza

Potato

Spaghetti

Wild Grape Juice Vallah All Mushrooms

Alma

Coconut

Dried Coconut

Flint

Hardwood

Obsidian

Pomegranate Juice

Smorrebrod

Wheat Bread

Wild Mango Juice Amethyst

Copper

Dried Chile

Ensalada Criolla

Kohlrabi

Lentil Pie

Mango

Mint

Oregano

Pumpkin Mead

Rosemary

Smoked Plant Meat

Smoked Stargazer Voda All Fermented Fish

All Honey

Beets

Chile

Dried Red Meat

Eggplant

Pomegranate Juice

Smoked Red Meat

Strawberry

Wild Mango Juice Buckwheat

Lavender

Mango

Oat Cheese

Oysters

Pineapple Mead

Popcorn

Ramen

Strawberry Juice

Sundried Tomato

Tomato

Wild Honey Vor Corn

Dried White Meat

Honey

Ibex Milk Sour Cream

Ostrich Egg

Pomegranate

Pomegranate Juice

Potato

Smoked White Meat

Strawberry

Sunflower

Wild Mango Juice All cheese

Arroz Con Leche

Dried Red Meat

Mango

Marzipan

Parfait

Pomegranate Juice

Poop

Smoked Red Meat

Strawberry Juice Vuak Beets

Bones

Congee

Horns

Medicinal Items

Obsidian

Pomegranate Juice

Roasted Vegetables

Strange Mushroom

Wild Mango Juice Baba Ganoush

Gemstone

Hummus

Mandrake

Mango

Pickled Beets

Pumpkin

Strawberry Juice Zeda Broccoli

Eggplant

Ostrich Egg

Pickled Eggplant

Sesame

Wheat Bread

Wild Grapes

Wild Mango Juice Aged Prickly Pear Wine

Amethyst

Chile

Dried Mango

Garlic

Gold

Kohlrabi

Mango

Meat Filled Squash

Mint

Pomegranate Juice

Silver

Smoked Red Meat

Wild Raisins Zelk All Aged Wine

Date

Flint

Gemstone

Injera

Mandrake

Ostrich Egg

Pomegranate

Pomegranate Juice

Tomato

Wild Mango Juice Aged Kohlrabi Wine

All Mushrooms

All Pickled Egg

Beets Juice

Beryl

Dried Date

Duxelles

Eggplant

Goat Cheese

Mango

Ostrich Egg Mayonnaise

Sesame Oil

Wild Honey