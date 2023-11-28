Roots of Pacha Gift Guide: Best Gifts for Every Character

As with many farming sim games, the best way to a villager’s heart in Roots of Pacha is with the best gifts. You can either do a lot of trial and error trying to figure out what gifts to give everyone, or you can follow this gift guide.
Best Gifts for Every Character in Roots of Pacha
Each person in Roots of Pacha can only accept two gifts a week, and only one per day. There are gifts they will like and gifts they will love that change depending on the person. The relationship will grow faster if you give gifts on the character’s birthday. You can also choose a boost in your relationships during the Rite of Passage that will last through the first Spring.
To give gifts, simply approach the person you’d like to give to with the item you’d like to give in hand and select Gift.
All the bolded characters below are romancable.
|Name
|Liked Gifts
|Loved Gifts
|Acre
|Aged Alma Wine
Aged Pineapple Wine
Alma Wine
Bison Fur
Corn
Flint
Pomegranate Juice
Sundried Tomato
Wild Mango Juice
|Aged Wild Grapes Wine
Avocado
Copper
Mango
Obsidian
Potato Salad
Tin
Tomato Honey
Wheat beer
|Ada
|All Plant Meat
Broccoli Juice
Buckwheat
Cabbage Juice
Citronella
Datura Flower
Elecampane
Garlic
Kohlrabi Juice
Lavender
Milk Thistle
Mint
Pomegranate Juice
Rosemary
Sea Kale Juice
Smoked Beans
Watercress
Wheat Bread
Wild Mango Juice
|Burdock Root
Coconut Milk Butter
Eggplant
Mandrake
Mango
Olive Oil
Red Mushroom
Rose Hips
Seaweed
Steamed Vegetables
Willow Bark
|Ata
|All Honey
Flint
Hardwood
Kohlrabi
Mango
Olive
Pineapple
Pomegranate Juice
Pumpkin
Sunflower
Wild Grapes Juice
Wild Mango Juice
|Aged Ibex Milk Cheese
Alma Juice
Copper
Fruit Crumble
Junglefowl Feather
Obsidian
Prickly Pear
Pumpkin Pie
Strawberry
Strawberry Juice
Sundried Mango
Wild Grapes
|Brah
|Gemstone
Nacre
Ostrich Egg
Pomegranate
Pomegranate Juice
Wild Grapes
Wild Mango Juice
|Arroz Con Leche
Bear Claw
Coconut
Dried Alma
Fried Eggs
Fruit Platter
Goat Cheese
Mango
Mango Juice
Peridot
Potato
Strawberry
Strawberry Juice
|Brub
|All Pickled Fish
All River Fish
All Shells
Amethyst
Kuluban
Papadzules
Pomegranate Juice
Wild Mango Juice
|Almond Milk
Beans
Curry
Dried Coconut
Fermented Oysters
Mango
Mulled Wine
Pickled Porcupine
Sea Kale
Wild Raisins
|Croll
|All Fermented Fish
All Pickled Fish
Bones
Fennel Juice
Horns
Onion
Oysters
Pomegranate Juice
Wild Mango Juice
|Aged Cabbage Wine
Alma Wine
Cabbage Wine
Mango
Pickled Beets
Pickled Garlic
Pickled Oysters
Roasted Fish
Sauerkraut
|Daari
|All Flour
All Oil
All Plant Meat
Ostrich Egg
Pomegranate Juice
Wild Mango Juice
|Agate
Almond Milk Butter
Amaranth
Frittata
Hummus
Mango
Milk Thistle
Oregano
Ostrich Feather
|Era
|All Oil
All Vinegar
Almond
Broccoli
Dried Chile
Pomegranate Juice
Quinoa
Sesame
Smoked Red Meat
Smoked White Meat
Teff
Tomato
Wild Mango Juice
|Almond Milk
Avocado Oil
Chile
Citron Vinegar
Injera
Mango
Oregano
Peridot
Pumpkin
Silver
Souffle
|Frer
|All Smoked Fish
Citron Juice
Dried Mango
Pickled Eggplant
Pomegranate Juice
Porcupine
Sea Kale
Sundried Tomato
Wild Mango Juice
|Bear Claw
Kohlrabi
Mango
Mediterranean Grilled Fish
Pasta of the Sea
Sardius
Tomato Juice
Trumpet
Zeus
|Garrek
|All Mushrooms
All Pickled Vegetable
All Smoked Fish
Carrot Juice
Cassava
Goat Cheese
Milk Thistle
Pomegranate Juice
Sunflower
Wild Mango Juice
|All Mead
All Mushroom Cheese
Beets Juice
Duxelles
Jasper
Mango
Mushroom Tart
Seaweed
|Gin
|All Dried Meat
Broccoli Juice
Cabbage Juice
Chile
Horns
Ibex Milk
Kohlrabi Juice
Ostrich Egg
Potato Salad
Sea Kale Juice
Willow Bark
|All Aged Wine
All Mayo
All Smoked Meat
Amethyst
Buns
Corn
Mango
Medusalion
Potato
Trumpet
|Grob
|All Honey
All Juice
Corn
Flint
Garlic
Guanaco Fur
Hardwood
Horns
Onion
Peridot
Poop
Potato Salad
|Beets
Bife
Mango
Ostrich Egg Mayonnaise
Pickled Tomato
Potato
Smoked Red Meat
Tomato Honey
Zeus
|Ibon
|All Beer
All Honey
Burdock Root
Coconut
Date
Lavender
Ostrich Egg
Pomegranate Juice
Silver
Wheat Bread
Wild Mango Juice
|Amethyst
Datura Flower
Kohlrabi
Mango
Pineapple
Pink Shell
Pomegranate
Smorrebrod
Sunflower
Sushi
Wild Rye Beer
|Igrork
|All Roots
Beans
Broccoli Juice
Cabbage
Cabbage Juice
Date
Eggplant
Fertilizer
Flan
Horse Manure
Kohlrabi Juice
Olive
Pomegranate Juice
Sea Kale Juice
Wild Mango Juice
|Almond
Beryl
Dried Date
Dried Sponge
Mango
Pickled Beets
Porridge
Sauerkraut
Teff
|Illoe
|All Beer
All Shells
Cabbage
Dried Sponge
Goat Cheese
Guanaco Fur
Medicinal Items
Ostrich Egg
Pomegranate Juice
Sesame
Tomato Juice
Wild Mango Juice
|Burdock Root
Empanadas
Gold
Guanaco Fur Yarn
Locro
Mango
Nacre
Pickled Beets
Sunflower
Watercress
Wheat Beer
Wild Grapes Juice
|Inza
|All Shells
Olive Oil
Pomegranate
Pomegranate Juice
Roasted Fish
Sea Kale Wine
Sundried Tomato
Wild Mango Juice
|Aged Sea Kale Wine
All River Fish
Broccoli
Coconut Milk Butter
Fish Taco
Mango
Medusalion
Mint
Peridot
Pomegranate Toast
Strawberry
Trumpet
|Jag
|All Smoked Fish
Flint
Mango
Pomegranate
Pomegranate Juice
Smoked White Meat
Wild Mango Juice
Wood
|All Honey
Hardwood
Ibex Milk Herb Cheese
Lavender
Meat Stew
Pickled Carrot
Sesame
Smoked Red Meat
|Jelrod
|Alfalfa
Coconut
Dried Red Meat
Goat Cheese
Junglefowl Feather
Pickled Kohlrabi
Pomegranate Juice
Quinoa
Sesame
Sunflower
Wheat Bread
Wild Mango Juice
|All Aged Cheese
All Aged Wine
Buns
Dried Coconut
Fermented Wild Rice
Gold
Jasper
Mango
Milanesa
Smoked Red Meat
Winter Peas
|Jizu
|All Honey
All Shells
All Yarn
Bones
Gemstones
Junglefowl Feather
Milk Thistle
Oregano
Ostrich Feather
|Citronella
Fennel
Guanaco Fur Yarn
Mango
Medusalion
Pine Cone
Sardius
Sunflower Mead
Tamales
Tomato Honey
Trumpet
|Jukk
|All Fur
Blue Seashell
Coconut
Date
Dried Mango
Fennel
Horns
Mango Juice
Mussel Shell
Pomegranate
Pomegranate Juice
Pomegranate Toast
Pumpkin
Silver
Smoked Beans
Wild Mango Juice
|Aged Wild Grapes Wine
All Yarn
Bones
Broccoli
Chile
Focaccia
Gold
Humita
Mango
Nacre
Ostrich Feather
Prickly Pear
Sapphire
|Krak
|Copper
Corn
Goat Cheese
Hardwood
Mango
Mint
Ostrich Egg
Pomegranate Juice
Pumpkin
Strawberry
Wild Mango Juice
|Cabbage
Calamari Salad
Dried Strawberry
Horns
Mango Juice
Ostrich Feather
Sapphire
Seaweed Salad
Strawberry Honey
Sunflower
Wild Rice Beer
|Maeri
|All Flour
Dried Chili
Ostrich Feather
PIckled Eggplant
Pomegranate Juice
Sundried Tomato
Tomato Juice
Wheat Bread
Wild Mango Juice
Wild Rye
|Amethyst
Beans Plant Meat
Dried Sponge
Dumplings
Mango
Olive
Pickled Beets
Sauerkraut
Sunflower
Sunflower Oil
Willow Bark
|Mana
|Almond
Almond Milk
Broccoli
Broccoli Juice
Cabbage Juice
Dried Date
Garlic
Horns
Jasper
Kohlrabi Juice
Pickled Cassava
Pineapple
Pomegranate Juice
Sea Kale Juice
Wild Mango Juice
|Almond Milk Cheese
Cabbage Vinegar
Carrot Juice
Coconut Milk
Mango
Pickled Garlic
Pineapple Chicken
Quinoa
Tomato Bisque
Tomato Juice
|Nari
|All Herb Cheese
Chile
Datura Flower
Dried Chile
Injera
Nacre
Olive Oil
Pomegranate
Pomegranate Juice
Smoked Red Meat
Teff
Teff Flour
Wild Grapes
Wild Mango Juice
|All Aged Cheese
All Aged WineAmaranth
Beryl
Cabbage
Copper
Dried Chili
Elecampane
Kefir Pancakes
Mango
Pickled Chile
Pickled Chitons
|Nokk
|All Vinegar
Beans Plant Meat
Boar Fur
Boar Fur Yarn
Brown Mushroom
Corn
Eggplant
Injera
Olive Oil
Parsley
Red Meat Lard
Roasted Fish
Sesame
|Avocado Oil
Carrot
Ibex Milk Sour Cream
Maccu
Mango
Oregano
Peridot
Pineapple Mead Vinegar
Rosemary
Sesame Oil
Smoked Red Meat
Sundried Tomato
Tomato
Wheat Flour
Wild Rice
|Okka
|All Dried Fish
All Smoked Fish
Dried Red Meat
Goat Cheese
Mead
Pickled Red Meat
Pomegranate Juice
Potato Salad
Pumpkin
Red Meat
Sea Kale
Smoked Beans
Smoked Red Meat
Smoked White Meat
Sunflower
Tomato
Wild Mango Juice
Wild Rye Beer
|Avocado
Citronella
Mango
Ostrich Egg
Roast Meat
Sapphire
Sunflower Mead
|Reese
|All Aged Wine
All Butter
All Mulled Wine
Almond
Beets
Broccoli
Gemstone
Guanaco Fur
Milk Thistle
Pomegranate
Pomegranate Juice
Wild Mango Juice
|All Aged Cheese
All Aged Wine
All Herb Cheese
All Mushroom Cheese
All Wine
Boar Fur
Falafel
Lavender
Mango
Nacre
Ostrich Feather
Strange Mushroom
Sunflower
|Ron
|All Beer
All Mead
All Wine
Almond Milk
Mango
Pomegranate
Pomegranate Juice
Strawberry
Wild Grapes
|All Aged Wine
All Grains
All Juice
Roasted Vegetables
Strawberry Mulled Wine
Wheat Beer
|Tare
|All Fermented Fish
All Mayo
All Vinegar
All Water Animals
Brown Mushroom
Dried White Meat
Garlic
Pickled Chile
Pomegranate Juice
Potato Salad
Quinoa
Smoked White Meat
Sunflower
White Meat Lard
Wild Mango Juice
|All Butter
All Smoked Fish
Beryl
Broccoli Vinegar
Chile
Mango
Oil Cake
Oregano
Parsley
Red Meat Lard
Sesame Mead
Sunflower Oil
White Meat
Wild Rice
|Tetih
|All Fermented Fish
All Ocean Fish
All Pickled Egg
Date
Gemstones
Milk Thistle
Pomegranate Juice
Strange Mushroom
Sundried Tomato
Wild Mango Juice
Willow Bark
Zeus
|Aged Wine
Amethyst
Cassava
Coconut
Coconut Butter
Dried Date
Gold
Mango
Medusalion
Onion Soup
Sapphire
Trumpet
Wild Raisins
|Touk
|All Honey
All Smoked Fish
Burdock Root
Garlic
Ibex Milk Sour Cream
Medusalion
Pomegranate
Pomegranate Juice
Poop
Smoked Red Meat
Smoked White Meat
Sunflower
Trumpet
Wild Mango Juice
|Aged Ibex Milk Cheese
Alfalfa
Datura Flower
Dried Red Meat
Goat Cheese
Ibex Milk Herb Cheese
Mango
Mushroom Ibex Milk Cheese
Ostrich Egg Mayo
Peridot
Pineapple
Pineapple Mead
Pizza
Potato
Spaghetti
Wild Grape Juice
|Vallah
|All Mushrooms
Alma
Coconut
Dried Coconut
Flint
Hardwood
Obsidian
Pomegranate Juice
Smorrebrod
Wheat Bread
Wild Mango Juice
|Amethyst
Copper
Dried Chile
Ensalada Criolla
Kohlrabi
Lentil Pie
Mango
Mint
Oregano
Pumpkin Mead
Rosemary
Smoked Plant Meat
Smoked Stargazer
|Voda
|All Fermented Fish
All Honey
Beets
Chile
Dried Red Meat
Eggplant
Pomegranate Juice
Smoked Red Meat
Strawberry
Wild Mango Juice
|Buckwheat
Lavender
Mango
Oat Cheese
Oysters
Pineapple Mead
Popcorn
Ramen
Strawberry Juice
Sundried Tomato
Tomato
Wild Honey
|Vor
|Corn
Dried White Meat
Honey
Ibex Milk Sour Cream
Ostrich Egg
Pomegranate
Pomegranate Juice
Potato
Smoked White Meat
Strawberry
Sunflower
Wild Mango Juice
|All cheese
Arroz Con Leche
Dried Red Meat
Mango
Marzipan
Parfait
Pomegranate Juice
Poop
Smoked Red Meat
Strawberry Juice
|Vuak
|Beets
Bones
Congee
Horns
Medicinal Items
Obsidian
Pomegranate Juice
Roasted Vegetables
Strange Mushroom
Wild Mango Juice
|Baba Ganoush
Gemstone
Hummus
Mandrake
Mango
Pickled Beets
Pumpkin
Strawberry Juice
|Zeda
|Broccoli
Eggplant
Ostrich Egg
Pickled Eggplant
Sesame
Wheat Bread
Wild Grapes
Wild Mango Juice
|Aged Prickly Pear Wine
Amethyst
Chile
Dried Mango
Garlic
Gold
Kohlrabi
Mango
Meat Filled Squash
Mint
Pomegranate Juice
Silver
Smoked Red Meat
Wild Raisins
|Zelk
|All Aged Wine
Date
Flint
Gemstone
Injera
Mandrake
Ostrich Egg
Pomegranate
Pomegranate Juice
Tomato
Wild Mango Juice
|Aged Kohlrabi Wine
All Mushrooms
All Pickled Egg
Beets Juice
Beryl
Dried Date
Duxelles
Eggplant
Goat Cheese
Mango
Ostrich Egg Mayonnaise
Sesame Oil
Wild Honey