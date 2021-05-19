Update 1.02 has arrived for Rust Console Edition, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. This update aims to fix most of the issues that players have been encountering during the pre-order early access period for Rust Console Edition. While it doesn’t address every issue with the game at the moment, it does correct most of the important problems that were blocking progression or causing performance problems. The game should be much more stable after installing this update, especially on Xbox Series X, and there shouldn’t be as many issues with the server browser. Here’s everything new with Rust Console Edition 1.02.

Rust Console Edition Update 1.02 Patch Notes

Fixed Tier 2 workbench + Gunpowder

Fixed stability and server list;

Fixed the 5-second freeze on Xbox;

Fixed Series X framerate issues;

Fixed reverted Strafe changes;

Fixed poor texture quality;

Fixed pink or invisible textures on players;

Fixed auto-sprint not working;

Fixed can walk around on death screen;

Fixed cannot place/open doors;

Fixed clients running after kicked;

Fixed crash setting favourite servers;

Fixed fall damage when logged out;

Fixed missing buildings in Harbour;

Fixed no footstep SFX if wearing shoes.

This update addresses most of the major issues that players were encountering during the pre-order early access period, most notably the bug involving the Tier 2 Workbench and crafting Gunpowder. Xbox players should no longer have problems with the 5-second freeze that some people were encountering, and strafing should now work like it did in the game’s beta. Xbox Series X performance was also notably worse than the beta, but performance has been fixed in this update. Unfortunately, some other bugs have not been fixed, like getting kicked from the server when eating Corn, but Double Eleven is currently hard at work on patch 1.03.

Rust is available now on PC, PS4, and Xbox One. For more information regarding this patch, visit the official Rust Console Edition status page.