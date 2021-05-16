Rust Console Multiplayer Guide: How to Play With Friends

If you want to survive in Rust Console Edition, then you’re going to want to play with friends for the best chance of success. The world of Rust is brutal and unforgiving, but forming a group is a great way to ensure your survival against raiders and other threats. Unfortunately, there’s not a straightforward way to party up with your friends or even send them invites, so you’ll have to put in a little bit of work to find your friends and form a team. Those looking to play on a private server with their friends may be a bit disappointed with how the game handles private worlds, too. Here’s how to play with friends in Rust Console Edition.

How to Play With Friends on Rust Console Edition

To play with friends, everyone in your group has to be on the same server. One person should find a server with enough room for your group and then tell everyone else which server to join. Once you’re in the game, open your menu and select Create Team. Then, approach your friends and select Invite to Team. They will then be able to join your group. Team members will have their names displayed in green on your screen and have green dots above their heads to signify that they are friendly.

You can find your friends in two ways. The first and most straightforward method is to open your map and meet up with your friends the old-fashioned way. This is easy if you spawn near each other on the same beach, but your friends may be on a different part of the map when they log in. This is where the second method comes in. One player can gather enough cloth to create a sleeping bag, place it down, open the menu for more options, and then select Give to Friend. This will assign the respawn point to your friend, at which point they can kill themselves and choose to respawn at the sleeping bag next to you. Repeat the process for each friend in your group and everyone will end up together so you can make a team.

Can You Play on a Private Server With Friends?

Technically yes, but private servers aren’t available in Rust Console Edition yet. This is the only way to play with just your friends in your own world without being bothered by random players. Also, hosting your own private game costs money.

The price hasn’t been announced yet, but purchasing a private server on Rust Console Edition gets you 30 days of continuous server time, meaning you’ll have to pay monthly to keep the world online. There will be two pricing tiers, however, with each having different benefits. Standard will be the default option, but opting for the more expensive Performance package will get you a bigger map, choice of monuments, and gathering multipliers.

Is Rust Console Edition Crossplay?

Yes, Rust Console Edition is crossplay, but only between the PlayStation and Xbox versions of the game. Crossplay is only enabled on crossplay servers, which have a special icon in the server browser list. PC players cannot play with console players for several reasons, most notably the ability to use a keyboard and mouse. Combat wouldn’t be on a level playing field, which is why crossplay is only enabled for console players. Also, Rust Console Edition is running an entirely different build of the game that is a few years old at this point, so the PC version of the game has multiple features that the console version does not currently have.

Rust is available now on PC, PS4, and Xbox.