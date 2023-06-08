Sand Land: Release Date, Platforms, and Trailer

Image: Bandai Namco.

During the 2023 edition of Summer Games Fest, Bandai Namco revealed a first look at their upcoming action RPG, Sand Land, based this time on the short-running series by legendary mangaka Akira Toriyama. Now, here’s everything you need to know about Sand Land, including the game’s release date, its platforms, and its trailer.

When Will Sand Land be Released?

Currently, there’s no release date or window for Sand Land. With that said, according to Bandai Namco, the game will be released for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

You can check out the game’s announcement trailer below:

Related: Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown: Release Date, Platforms, and Trailer

About Sand Land

Sand Land will be an action RPG based on the manga of the same name created and illustrated by Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama. The manga debuted on the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump magazine on May 22, 2000, and was finalized on August 18 of the same year. The series concluded after a total of 14 chapters were published.

In the story, which will most likely be fully adapted into the game, readers follow the self-proclaimed Fiend Prince, Beelzebub, as he embarks on an adventure through a deserted world facing an extreme water shortage in the hopes of finding a new water supply and saving the people from its village.

As the game is part of the multimedia Sand Land project, announced by Bandai Namco, an anime film based on the story is also currently in development. The movie was first announced at the end of 2022.

For those who are curious about the story of the upcoming title, Sand Land’s full run was released as a single Tankobon volume on November 2, 2003. The volume was then released in English on December 24, 2003.

- This article was updated on June 8th, 2023