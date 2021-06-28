Battle Record A is a rare item in Scarlet Nexus that can only be found in specific areas of the game. You can only get it by eliminating a specific set of enemies, but they’re thankfully not that hard to find. Unfortunately, these enemies also carry a wide array of other items, so it could take a while to get the thing you want. There are also several different types of Battle Records, so there’s no guarantee you’ll walk away with Battle Record A on your first attempt. Here’s how to get Battle Record A in Scarlet Nexus.

How to Get Battle Record A in Scarlet Nexus

Battle Record A is a rare item that can only be obtained by defeating the following enemies:

Bile Pool

Fuel Pool

Vase Paws

Buddy Rummy

Scummy Rummy

Scummy Pendu

Bandeau Pendu

Most of these enemies can be found in Kikuchiba. They can be found in basically every area of Kikuchiba, including the marketplace, construction level, and sub-level. Some of these enemies, like the Buddy Rummy and Scummy Rummy, can also be found in other locations like Mizuhagawa District.

Unfortunately, these enemies are not guaranteed to drop Battle Record A when you defeat them. It’s a rare drop, and these enemies have a long list of other items that they can drop when slain. It could take a while to farm for it, but you can always leave the area and return to force the enemies to respawn for easy farming. Fortunately, these enemies aren’t too difficult to beat, so you shouldn’t have any trouble farming for materials.

Scarlet Nexus is an action-packed game filled with a ton of optional content and tough boss battles, so take your time and grind for as many materials as you need. If you’re enjoying the game’s story, then don’t forget to check out the Scarlet Nexus anime when it premieres in July. Not only will it fill in the gaps in the narrative and showcase additional scenes that aren’t from the game, but it will also contain hidden Musubi codes that you can exchange for in-game rewards.

Scarlet Nexus is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.