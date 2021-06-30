Shadowlands Patch 9.1 – How to Get Korthite Crystals

Korthite Crystals are a new material in Shadowlands Patch 9.1 used to craft the Vestige of Origins, an optional crafting reagent that can boost the rank of any crafted Legendary base item by two ranks. That means players will want to farm Korthite Crystals if they want to create a rank 5 or rank 6 Legendary item. Since this material is tied to Legendary crafting it’s harder to acquire than essences, but it shouldn’t take you long to grab the 40 needed to make a Vestige of Origins, at least in theory.

Korthite Crystals in Shadowlands are earned from the Korthia weekly, Covenant Assaults, and Tormenters of Torghast event.

Korthite Crystals have three places they are guaranteed to drop in Shadowlands: the Korthia weekly, Covenant Assaults, and the first Tormenters of Torghast event you complete in a week. Considering you need 40 Korthite Crystals to craft the Vestige of Origins in Shadowlands these three sources will only net you 4 total crystals a week (since Covenant Assaults are bi-weekly). That means you’ll want to farm Korthia if you plan to avoid the early exorbitant auction house prices, as you can see in the screenshot topping this guide.

Korthite Crystals have a decent chance to appear in the treasures scattered about Korthia in Shadowlands. If you are planning to farm Korthite Crystals you’ll want to hunt down all the treasures you can find. Additionally, Korthite Crystals do have a chance to appear as a reward from Korthia daily quests, so be sure to check in after every daily reset to see if the daily quests out there have one up for grabs.

Other than those methods, well, you can always buy Korthite Crystals from the auction house. If you want to craft the Vestige of Origins yourself you will need not only 40 Korthite Crystals, but the assistance of a crafter that knows the recipe (it can be purchased at Honored reputation with Death’s Advance for 2000 Stygia). Only Blacksmiths, Jewelcrafters, Leatherworkers, and Tailors can craft a Vestige of Origins.

Once you have 40 Korthite Crystal and have converted them into a Vestige of Origins you can then slot it into the optional reagent slot of any base Legendary item you are about to craft to boost it by two ranks. While high end crafters and raiders with deeper pockets will aim for rank 5 and rank 6 Legendaries as soon as possible, the poorer among us can instead farm our own Korthite Crystals and use the Vestige of Origins to boost a slightly lower rank Legendary base item, though that would arguably be a waste. All I’m saying is the Vestige can be applied to any rank of Legendary base item, not just ranks 3 and 4. Do with that information what you will.

World of Warcraft: Shadowlands Patch 9.1, Chains of Domination launches June 29th (NA) and June 30th (EU).