Shin Megami Tensei V Release Time, File Size, Pre-Load Details, and Everything You Need to Know

There are only a few more days until the much-awaited Shin Megami Tensei V hits the shelves and introduces a new generation to the post-apocalyptic demon war that started all the way back in 1987. In this article, we’ll be hitting you with all the technical details needed to make sure you can get your hands on the game as soon as possible.

Shin Megami Tensei V Release Time

Shin Megami Tensei V will be released on November 12, 2021, as a Nintendo Switch exclusive. For those who preordered the game or are looking to grab it through the eShop, SMTV will be made available at 12 AM PT, midnight. For those of you living in EST, this will convert to 3 AM. Sorry, no early drops here. If you live in Europe or Japan, the game will be available at 00:00 Local Time and 00:00 JST respectively.

Shin Megami Tensei V File Size

According to Nintendo’s website page on the matter, SMTV will weigh in at 12.8 GB. This is a fairly standard size for a Switch game of this scale, resting between Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Animal Crossing: New Horizons for reference. If you’re sitting low on storage already, however, you might want to get a new SD card or archive a few games first.

Shin Megami Tensei V Pre-Load Details

Those who have already pre-ordered SMTV should be able to pre-load the game. Those who have pre-ordered the game from the eShop will, unfortunately, receive no special reward upon boot up. Those who have pre-ordered a physical Premium Edition copy, however, will receive soundtrack CDs, a handbook, sling bag, and collector’s box upon delivery.

What is Shin Megami Tensei V?

Shin Megami Tensei V, abbreviated SMTV, is the latest entry in the long-running Megami Tensei series. The story focuses on your player character, an unnamed third-year high school student, as you make your way through the wasteland known as Da’at. Upon landing, a demon named Aogami merges with you in order to enhance your strength, turning you into a hybrid lifeform called the “Nahobino”. With your demonic powers, it’s your job to defend Tokyo from a demonic invasion while making supernatural allies all along the way.

As stated, the Shin Megami Tensei series is largely non-chronological. You will not need to know plot elements from the previous games to stay up-to-date with this new entry. All that’s needed to jump in is knowledge of basic turn-based JRPG mechanics. While Megami Tensei games are known for their mechanical depth, historically adequate tutorials have been provided for all new players.

Shin Megami Tensei V will release on November 12 for Nintendo Switch.