Shin Megami Tensei V Gets a New Trailer Focused on its Protagonist

With the release date of Shin Megami Tensei V getting closer and closer, Atlus revealed a new trailer for the game, this time showcasing more about its protagonist’s new form, known only as Nahobino. You can check out the game’s new trailer below, courtesy of ATLUS West official YouTube channel:

In Shin Megami Tensei V, players will take on the role of a normal third-year high school student, as he wakens in a new version of Tokyo now turned into a deserted and demon-infested wasteland known as Da’at. During the episode, he is saved by a mysterious figure known only as Aogami, who offers him a chance to fight against the demons. Now known as the Nahobino, a being who is neither a demon nor a human, the protagonist must embark on a dangerous mission to save all that is precious to him and to forge his own path as the fate of the whole world hangs in the balance.

Shin Megami Tensei V is set to be released on November 12, 2021, exclusively for the Nintendo Switch. The game will allow players to explore Da’at thoroughly as they defeat enemies, uncover the secrets behind the deserted world, and recruit previous foes to fight side by side with them against the evil legions.

You can check out the game’s previous trailer here, which showcases many of its enemies as well as even more details about its main story. As you wait for the release date of the fifth main installment in the acclaimed Shin Megami Tensei franchise, you can check out Shin Megami Tensei 3 Nocturne HD Remaster a new version of the classic, available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC. So, are you excited about the release of the new installment in the acclaimed JRPG franchise?