Game News

New Shin Megami Tensei V Trailer Showcases New Enemies and More of the Game’s Main Story

Are you ready to face the dangers of Da'at?

August 12th, 2021 by Franklin Bellone Borges

Shin-Megami-Tensei-V-

Today, Atlus revealed a new story trailer for Shin Megami Tensei V, the newest title in the acclaimed franchise, which showcases not only new enemies but also more about the game’s story and its characters.

Shin Megami Tensei V promises to bring players face to face with many of the franchise’s most powerful enemies, as they fight to protect those they care about. The game will also be the first in the main Shin Megami Tensei series to be made using Unreal Engine 4, which will allow it to offer an immersion never before seen in the franchise.

You can check out Shin Megami Tensei’s V new trailer ”Bethel” below, courtesy of Atlus’ official Youtube Channel:

You can also check out the official synopsis of the game’s story below, as is featured on its product page on Amazon:

”When a grisly murder scene in modern-day Tokyo blocks our protagonists walk home, an unplanned detour leaves him buried and unconscious. He awakens in a new Tokyo, a wasteland ravaged by apocalypse now called Da’at… but before bloodthirsty demons can claim his life, a savior emerges, and they unite to become a mighty being neither human nor demon: a Nahobino. With newfound power, the protagonist ventures through Da’at, an enigmatic realm filled with mythical deities and demonic tyrants in constant conflict for survival. Searching for answers, the protagonist must forge his own path in a battle between light and dark to dictate the fate of the world.”

Shin Megami Tensei V is set to be released on November 12, exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.

RELATED TOPICS :

MORE
10 Most Beloved and Best Atlus Games
Atlus is a well-known developer and publisher that has been in the industry for quite some time now. These days,...
Attack of the Fanboy
Persona Atlus Brand Manager Discusses All Things Persona In Recent Interview
During an interview at Taipei Game Show 2019, Atlus brand manager Naoto Hiraoka spoke to Taiwanese website GNN Gamer discussing the company’s...
Attack of the Fanboy
Shin Megami Tensei Strange Journey Redux Shin Megami Tensei: Strange Journey Redux Launching for 3DS in May
Developers might be limiting their projects for Nintendo 3DS in favour of its hybrid successor Nintendo Switch, but there are...
Attack of the Fanboy
Atlus Atlus Files Nine New Trademarks For Corporate Names
  Atlus Japan has recently filed nine different trademarks for various corporate names related to video games and electronic publishing. Here...
Attack of the Fanboy
You May Like
Best Free Games – August 2021
Attack of the Fanboy
Best Minecraft Seeds August 2021
Attack of the Fanboy
Roblox Promo Codes List (August 2021) – Free Clothes and Items
Attack of the Fanboy
The Best Call of Duty: Warzone Operator Skins
Attack of the Fanboy