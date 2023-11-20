Should You Get Branded in Baldur’s Gate 3? Mark of the Absolute Explained

Image: Larian Studios / Edited: Attack of the Fanboy

When you explore the Absolute in Baldur’s Gate 3, you will come in contact with a goblin named Priestess Gut, who offers to brand you with the Mark of Absolute. Accepting this has benefits and consequences, so read further to learn if you should get branded in Baldur’s Gate 3.

What Happens if You Get the Mark of Absolute Brand in Baldur’s Gate 3?

Accepting the branding offer and getting the Mark of Absolute in Baldur’s Gate 3 is recommended. There are a couple of reasons why it’s the right decision to get branded: it opens up new dialogue options and allows players to receive exclusive gear for the character with the branding.

The only known consequence for getting the Mark of Absolute is that it will appear on your character, which is bad for players who care a ton about their character’s appearance. The good news is that the branding appears on the palm of the hand, making it easy to hide whenever.

Out of the only consequence, the benefits outweigh it big time. The Mark of Absolute can lead to exciting dialogue options that weren’t available before getting branded, opening up more roleplaying scenarios. This can make your entire playthrough more in-depth when these dialogue options are available.

Related: Should You Drink the Formula Gruna in Baldur’s Gate 3?

As for the exclusive gear you can get, players on Reddit have found the Gloves of Power and Vision of the Absolute a must — two powerful gear pieces requiring the Mark of Absolute. Since the world of Baldur’s Gate 3 is so massive, it is likely there are other gear pieces out there that require the Mark of Absolute, so make sure to keep your eyes peeled.

If you decide to get branded, make sure you switch to the character who will be talking the most to NPCs and need valuable gear. Priestess Gut is only willing to brand one character, meaning you must pick wisely and decide who will benefit the most from the Mark of Absolute.

- This article was updated on November 20th, 2023