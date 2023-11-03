Should You Drink Formula Gruna in Baldur’s Gate 3?

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

If you’re unsure whether or not to drink formula gruna, I don’t blame you. Araj Oblodra is not to be trusted. However, you might be able to gain something from this interaction.

Araj is more than a merchant. She is an odd researcher who behaves a little too much like a mad scientist. She will offer you potions in exchange for your blood, and some might have weirder results than you’d expect from an already exotic NPC.

What Happens if You Drink Formula Gruna in BG3?

Drinking Formula Gruna is a bad idea. Doing so advances the Test Subject questline, but it also unlocks the Unstable Blood passive ability. Formula Gruna is given to you in the form of an item called Mysterious Potion when you meet Araj Oblodra during Act 3.

To make this happen, you should have already encountered her in the Moonlight Towers during Act 2. If you want the Unstable Blood passive, you have to make sure not to finish this part of the game before talking to Araj.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Related: How to Beat Sarevok Anchev in Baldur’s Gate 3

With the Unstable Blood passive, your blood becomes highly flammable and explodes when in contact with fire. Although it sounds really bad, and it is, Baldur’s Gate 3 allows you to use it in creative ways. For instance, using Helldusk Armor to gain fire damage resistance while hitting yourself with a low-damaging fire attack might allow you to trigger the explosion a few times when surrounded, damaging many enemies at once. However, despite how funny it can be, you should probably avoid having this unusual passive.

Once you’ve consumed Formula Gruna, Araj will ask for even more blood. If you do what she wants, she will eventually give you the Sanguine Explosive. This bomb inflicts 4d8 Force and 4d8 Fire damage in an area of effect with a 3m radius. Whether this powerful item is worth the permanent Unstable Blood passive feat is entirely up to you.

- This article was updated on November 3rd, 2023