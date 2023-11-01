Should You Help Thrumbo in Baldur’s Gate 3?

Image: Larian Studios / Edited: Attack of the Fanboy

Baldur’s Gate 3 demands the player to make a lot of decisions, where each can alter the playthrough. This guide will cover if you should help or kill Thrumbo in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Should You Help or Kill Thrumbo in Baldur’s Gate 3?

Deciding to help or kill Thrumbo in Baldur’s Gate 3 boils down to which reward you believe to be the best for your build. You can either help Thrumbo and receive the Crypt Lord Ring at the end of the quest, or you can kill him to receive the Torch of Revocation.

The Crypt Lord Ring will grant the wearer the Create Undead Spell, while the Torch of Revocation is a powerful, unique torch. Check out the stats for the Torch of Revocation below to help you decide on whether to help or kill Thrumbo.

8-17 Damage

1d4+5 Bludgeoning

+1d4 Necrotic

+1d4 Fire

Weapon Enchantment +1

Applies Burning

I recommend you help Thrumbo and receive the Crypt Lord Ring only because it will allow you to summon a minion to help in combat. Having an extra fighter on the battlefield can go a long way in the more challenging combat scenarios.

How to Help Thrumbo in Baldur’s Gate 3

Helping Thrumbo takes more time than killing him, but we have you covered with the steps. First, head to the Ancient Lair in the sewers, and you will encounter a locked door on the north wall of the crypt. Unlock the door however you see fit (smashing it works), and you will start your hunt to find all Mystic Carrion’s parts. Here are where you can find all his parts:

Brain: In a jar on the table.

In a jar on the table. Liver: In a nearby chest adjacent to the table.

In a nearby chest adjacent to the table. Heart: Inside Thrumbo’s body.

For the last part, you need to tell Thrumbo you need Mystic Carrion’s heart, and he will vomit it up. Next, destroy the heart with an attack, causing it to explode. You then have to fight Mystic Carrion, which you can make easier by destroying the brain and liver.

Head back to Philgrave’s Mansion and Kill Mystic Carrion, which will end the quest and reward you with the Crypt Lord Ring by speaking to Thrumbo afterward!

- This article was updated on November 1st, 2023