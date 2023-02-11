Should You Keep the Gobstones in Hogwarts Legacy?

Early on in your career in Hogwarts Legacy, you’ll meet a rather nice girl named Zenobia Noke. She’ll tell you that all the students dislike her for no reason. It seems a bit sad that she’s being picked on until you hear why. She loves her Gobstones, but the other students don’t like the repercussions of losing, so they intentionally hid them from her! In any case, once you take on her request and get the Gobstones, you have the option to either keep them or give them to her. Which one do you choose? What is the outcome?

Should You Keep the Gobstones or Give Them Back to Zenobia?

Once you get all the stones and return them to Zenobia, you’re given some dialogue choices. If you choose to keep them, she’ll get pretty upset, but then you are put into another dialogue option. If you once again choose to keep them, she’ll then become even more upset with you, telling you that you’re “just like the rest of the students”. The quest will end here with no real repercussions since this is a contained quest.

If you chose to be nice to Zenobia by giving her the Gobstones, she’ll be very thankful. You will have proved to her that not everyone was a bad person. While her questline seems to end here, you’ll see her playing with her retrieved Gobstones in the courtyard by the Viaduct Bridge.

Either way, you can choose what you want. Being mean or nice to her won’t seem to affect anything bigger down the line. Since there isn’t a morality system to take you down a more evil path, you can be mean to a lot of people and achieve a rather good ending, so have at it.

Hogwarts Legacy is out now for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. It’ll become available for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on April 4, 2023. The Nintendo Switch version will be out on July 25, 2023.

- This article was updated on February 11th, 2023