With how large in scale Hogwarts Legacy can be, can you be evil? Is there some kind of morality system where depending on who you side with or act favorably to, it’ll affect the overall outcomes of how your peers see you? The game does build itself up to be a Wizarding World sim to an extent, having so much customization at the ready and choices to make. So here, we can go through what we know.

Can You Be Evil in Hogwarts Legacy?

It does not seem like you can be evil in this game per se. While you can choose the negative option while taking on certain relationship quests, those decisions won’t affect your overall standing in the long run. If you chose to always ask for some kind of compensation or outright deny an NPC’s requests, you’ll get some unfavorable answers.

You can also cast your spells, charms, and attacks freely, but doing so won’t really affect any NPCs unless they’re actual enemies. Such enemies are the poachers, bandit priests, and the enemy goblins. Everyone else may have a small reaction to it, but you won’t create actual alliances or enemies with anyone outside of the intended antagonists.

Basically, the story from start to finish will be spiritually different. From the 100+ side quests you can take on, to the depth of exploration you want to do, we’ll all basically reach the same ending. Despite our House choices too, it’ll only be some dialogue and a handful of quests that will take our choices into consideration.

If you’re looking to be the baddest witch or wizard in the region, you can somewhat do that. Just don’t expect to carry these dark auras with you aside from how you personally feel.

Hogwarts Legacy is out now for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. It’ll become available for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on April 4, 2023. The Nintendo Switch version will be out on July 25, 2023.

- This article was updated on February 9th, 2023