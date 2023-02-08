Hogwarts Legacy Does, in Fact, Have House-Specific Quests

Contrary to what has been reported so far about house-specific quests in Hogwarts Legacy, it turns out that there are indeed house-specific quests. As more players play through the game, we are discovering that each house in Hogwarts Legacy has its own specific side quest.

All House-Specific Quests in Hogwarts Legacy

Though the best house is still up for debate, the waters get thicker knowing that each house has its own specific side quest. There is one specific side quest per house. Here are the names of all the house-specific quests in Hogwarts Legacy:

Gryffindor : The Hunt for the Missing Pages

: The Hunt for the Missing Pages Hufflepuff : Prisoner of Love

: Prisoner of Love Ravenclaw : Ollivander’s Heirloom

: Ollivander’s Heirloom Slytherin: Scrope’s Last Hope

While all of this is still fresh and we are learning as we go, these house-specific quests seem to be unlocked after you complete the Ghost of Our Love side quest. This quest is unlocked fairly early in the game, around five hours in, so you should be able to speed through a playthrough of every house if you really want to see each house-specific quest.

Once you have completed the Ghost of Our Love, you can return to your common room or poke around Hogsmeade and the Hogwarts castle for your house-specific quest to become available to you.

Each house-specific side quest is different and the Hufflepuff one will even let you visit Azkaban. I’m sure the other house-specific quests are cool in their own way, but visiting Azkahban and seeing Dementors and the Expecto Patronum charm is extremely cool considering none of that is in the main game.

That is everything we know about house-specific quests so far in Hogwarts Legacy. As we continue to play through, we’ll keep you updated on all of the puzzles, secrets, and mysteries, like the Viaduct Courtyard bridge mystery puzzle.

Hogwarts Legacy is available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. It will be available on April 4, 2023, on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and on July 25, 2023, on Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on February 8th, 2023