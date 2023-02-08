Hogwarts Legacy: How to Solve the Viaduct Courtyard Bridge Mystery Puzzle

While there are plenty of puzzles to enjoy in Hogwarts Legacy, there are three big puzzles called mysteries in the Hogwarts castle that, when completed, will grant you great gear and appearances. One of the mysteries is found on the bridge northwest of the Viaduct Courtyard. Since it can be tricky, here is how to solve the Viaduct Courtyard bridge mystery in Hogwarts Legacy.

How to Solve the Bridge Puzzle Mystery in Hogwarts Legacy

Before you can solve this bridge mystery, you first need to have Incendio unlocked. Incendio is a fire spell that becomes unlocked as you make progress through the game. It is a spell that is required to progress the story, so it isn’t one you could miss like Avada Kedavra.

Once you have Incendio, you first need to use it on all four braziers on the bridge. Once they are lit, you’ll notice that each brazier has a mechanism that shifts between roman numerals one through four. You’ll also see a different symbol just below each brazier.

With that done, head to the northwest side of the bridge and observe the manhole with roman numerals and symbols of it. What you need to do now is line up the correct roman numeral with each brazier’s specific symbol.

Once you have correctly done this, you’ll have solved the Viaduct Courtyard bridge mystery puzzle. The manhole will open up and you can descend the ladder to the passageway below. Here, you’ll find three chests that each give you some great rewards.

There are two more mystery puzzles in the Hogwarts castle. The fun part is figuring out where and what they are, but if you ever need help, come back to us.

Hogwarts Legacy is available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. It will be available on April 4, 2023, on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and on July 25, 2023, on Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on February 8th, 2023