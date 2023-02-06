Hogwarts Legacy Twitch Drops: All Twitch Rewards, How to Claim, and More

Whether you haven’t gotten the early access, are on PlayStation 4 or Nintendo Switch, or just want some extra in-game rewards, you can get bonuses through Hogwarts Legacy Twitch Drops. If you are new to Twitch Drops, they are in-game rewards you’ll unlock for the game that you are watching get streamed on Twitch. Here is everything you need to know about the Hogwarts Legacy Twitch Drops.

How to Get Hogwarts Legacy Twitch Drops

Hogwarts Legacy does indeed have Twitch Drops and to get them, all you have to do is watch any verified streamer stream Hogwarts Legacy on Twitch. You also need to have your Twitch account and your Warner Bros. Games account linked so you can redeem the rewards in-game.

How to Link Your Twitch and Warner Bros. Games Accounts

To link your Twitch account and your Warner Bros. Games account, all you need to do is create a Warner Bros. Games account. Sign in to your Warner Bros. Games account and then connect it to your Twitch account.

With that done, you can now tune in to any active Hogwarts Legacy stream to start making progress toward your Hogwarts Legacy Twitch Drops. You can check your progress and claim your rewards by going to your Twitch inventory and activating them on the Hogwarts Legacy drops site.

When Will the Hogwarts Legacy Twitch Drops Be Active?

The Hogwarts Legacy Twitch Drops will be available to get between February 7, when Deluxe Edition holders will get to play the game early, and February 24. After the 24, the Twitch Drops will become unavailable, but you’ll be able to cash in your rewards whenever you want.

All Hogwarts Legacy Twitch Drop Rewards

Now onto the good stuff, the Hogwarts Legacy Twitch Drop rewards themselves. There are five Hogwarts Legacy Twitch Drops available to claim. Here are all of the Hogwarts Legacy Twitch Drops:

Exclusive Reward for Watching the Avalanche Software Twitch Channel – 20 minutes

– 20 minutes Silver Dragon-Eyes Spectacles – 30 minutes

– 30 minutes Urchin Hat – 60 minutes

– 60 minutes Carmine Lightning Bolt Scarf – 90 minutes

– 90 minutes Lilac Ensemble – 120 minutes

These Hogwarts Legacy Twitch Drop rewards are pretty stellar so you won’t want to miss out on them. For more guides and news on all things Hogwarts Legacy, check back in with Attack of the Fanboy as the game goes live throughout the week.

Hogwarts Legacy is available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. It will be available on April 4, 2023, on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and on July 25, 2023, on Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on February 6th, 2023