What is the Best Patronus in Wizarding World? Answered

Believe it or not, there are 131 different Patronus animals you can get in Wizarding World, and while they might not be able to transfer into Hogwarts Legacy or help you get into a particular Wizarding World house, you’ll most likely want to know what the best ones are. Here are the best Patronuses in Wizarding World.
All Patronuses in Wizarding World, Ranked
Starting off with the basics, here are all of the common Patronuses you’ll most likely get after taking the Patronus quiz. Every Patronus in this guide is possible to get, but the most common Patronuses are these:
All Common Patronuses in Wizarding World
- Aardvark
- Adder
- Badger
- Bassett Hound
- Bay Mare
- Beagle
- Black and White Cat
- Black Mamba
- Black Mare
- Black Swan
- Blackbird
- Bloodhound
- Borzoi
- Brown Bear
- Brown Hare
- Buzzard
- Calico Cat
- Capuchin Monkey
- Chestnut Mare
- Chow Dog
- Crow
- Dapple Grey Mare
- Deerhound
- Dolphin
- Dragonfly
- Dun Mare/Stallion
- Eagle
- Falcon
- Field Mouse
- Fox
- Fox Terrier
- Ginger Cat
- Goshawk
- Grass Snake
- Grey Squirrel
- Greyhound
- Hedgehog
- Heron
- Hummingbird
- Husky
- Ibizan Hound
- Irish Wolfhound
- Kingfisher
- Magpie
- Manx Cat
- Marsh Harrier
- Mastiff
- Mink
- Mole
- Mongrel Dog
- Mountain Hare
- Nebelung Cat
- Newfoundland
- Nightjar
- Ocicat
- Orangutan
- Osprey
- Otter
- Pheasant
- Piebald Mare
- Pine Marten
- Polecat
- Ragdoll Cat
- Rat
- Rattlesnake
- Red Squirrel
- Robin
- Rottweiler
- Russian Blue Cat
- Salmon
- Shrew
- Siberian Cat
- Sparrow
- Sparrowhawk
- Sphynx Cat
- St. Bernard
- Stoat
- Swallow
- Swift
- Tonkinese Cat
- Tortoiseshell Cat
- Vole
- Weasel
- West Highland Terrier
- White Mare
- White Swan
- Wild Boar
- Wild Rabbit
- Wildcat
- Wolf
- Wood Mouse
All Uncommon Patronuses in Wizarding World
With the common Patronuses out of the way, the more unusual Patronuses in Wizarding World can be acquired to make you stand out and be more unique. Here are all of the uncommon Patronuses in Wizarding World:
- Albatross
- Bat
- Black Bear
- Brown Owl
- Buffalo
- Cheetah
- Doe
- Eagle Owl
- Elephant
- Great Grey Owl
- Hyena
- Impala
- King Cobra
- Leopard/Leopardess
- Lion/Lioness
- Little Owl
- Lynx
- Orca
- Oryx
- Peacock
- Polar Bear
- Python
- Raven
- Rhinoceros
- Scops Owl
- Seal
- Shark
- Snowy Owl
- Stag
- Tiger/Tigress
- Vulture
All Rare Patronuses in Wizarding World
Lastly, there are a select few Patronuses that are extremely rare which automatically makes them the best Patronuses in Wizarding World. Here are the rarest Patronuses in Wizarding World:
- Abraxan Winged Horse
- Dragon
- Erumpent
- Fire-Dwelling Salamander
- Granian Winged Horse
- Hippogriff
- Occamy
- Runespoor
- Thestral
- Unicorn
And there you have it, every single Patronus in Wizarding World including the best ones. Of course, the best Patronus in Wizarding World is the one you like best. There are no actual stats or objectively better Patronus in Wizarding World, so choose the one you like best.
If you want to know how to get a specific Patronus in Wizarding World or how to change your Patronus, we’ve got you covered.
Hogwarts Legacy is out now for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. It’ll become available for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on April 4, 2023. The Nintendo Switch version will be out on July 25, 2023.
- This article was updated on February 7th, 2023