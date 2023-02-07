What is the Best Patronus in Wizarding World? Answered

Believe it or not, there are 131 different Patronus animals you can get in Wizarding World, and while they might not be able to transfer into Hogwarts Legacy or help you get into a particular Wizarding World house, you’ll most likely want to know what the best ones are. Here are the best Patronuses in Wizarding World.

All Patronuses in Wizarding World, Ranked

Starting off with the basics, here are all of the common Patronuses you’ll most likely get after taking the Patronus quiz. Every Patronus in this guide is possible to get, but the most common Patronuses are these:

All Common Patronuses in Wizarding World

Aardvark

Adder

Badger

Bassett Hound

Bay Mare

Beagle

Black and White Cat

Black Mamba

Black Mare

Black Swan

Blackbird

Bloodhound

Borzoi

Brown Bear

Brown Hare

Buzzard

Calico Cat

Capuchin Monkey

Chestnut Mare

Chow Dog

Crow

Dapple Grey Mare

Deerhound

Dolphin

Dragonfly

Dun Mare/Stallion

Eagle

Falcon

Field Mouse

Fox

Fox Terrier

Ginger Cat

Goshawk

Grass Snake

Grey Squirrel

Greyhound

Hedgehog

Heron

Hummingbird

Husky

Ibizan Hound

Irish Wolfhound

Kingfisher

Magpie

Manx Cat

Marsh Harrier

Mastiff

Mink

Mole

Mongrel Dog

Mountain Hare

Nebelung Cat

Newfoundland

Nightjar

Ocicat

Orangutan

Osprey

Otter

Pheasant

Piebald Mare

Pine Marten

Polecat

Ragdoll Cat

Rat

Rattlesnake

Red Squirrel

Robin

Rottweiler

Russian Blue Cat

Salmon

Shrew

Siberian Cat

Sparrow

Sparrowhawk

Sphynx Cat

St. Bernard

Stoat

Swallow

Swift

Tonkinese Cat

Tortoiseshell Cat

Vole

Weasel

West Highland Terrier

White Mare

White Swan

Wild Boar

Wild Rabbit

Wildcat

Wolf

Wood Mouse

All Uncommon Patronuses in Wizarding World

With the common Patronuses out of the way, the more unusual Patronuses in Wizarding World can be acquired to make you stand out and be more unique. Here are all of the uncommon Patronuses in Wizarding World:

Albatross

Bat

Black Bear

Brown Owl

Buffalo

Cheetah

Doe

Eagle Owl

Elephant

Great Grey Owl

Hyena

Impala

King Cobra

Leopard/Leopardess

Lion/Lioness

Little Owl

Lynx

Orca

Oryx

Peacock

Polar Bear

Python

Raven

Rhinoceros

Scops Owl

Seal

Shark

Snowy Owl

Stag

Tiger/Tigress

Vulture

All Rare Patronuses in Wizarding World

Lastly, there are a select few Patronuses that are extremely rare which automatically makes them the best Patronuses in Wizarding World. Here are the rarest Patronuses in Wizarding World:

Abraxan Winged Horse

Dragon

Erumpent

Fire-Dwelling Salamander

Granian Winged Horse

Hippogriff

Occamy

Runespoor

Thestral

Unicorn

And there you have it, every single Patronus in Wizarding World including the best ones. Of course, the best Patronus in Wizarding World is the one you like best. There are no actual stats or objectively better Patronus in Wizarding World, so choose the one you like best.

If you want to know how to get a specific Patronus in Wizarding World or how to change your Patronus, we’ve got you covered.

Hogwarts Legacy is out now for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. It’ll become available for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on April 4, 2023. The Nintendo Switch version will be out on July 25, 2023.

