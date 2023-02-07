When is Beast Riding Unlocked in Hogwarts Legacy?

While flying on a broomstick is cool, there’s nothing quite like flying on a hippogriff over the Hogwarts castle lake in Hogwarts Legacy. Especially if you are eager to ride your thestral mount, here is when beast riding is unlocked in Hogwarts Legacy.

When Do You Get to Ride Your Mount in Hogwarts Legacy?

You get to ride your mount around 12 hours into Hogwarts Legacy. Much of the gameplay mechanics are revealed slowly in Hogwarts Legacy which allows you to enjoy what you are focusing on now and look forward to new features later.

You’ll know you are close to unlocking beast riding when you get to the quest called The High Keep. After you complete the quest called The High Keep, you’ll have permanently unlocked beast riding. And the way that you unlock it is pretty spectacular, so look forward to that.

Beast riding is similar to broomstick riding, but with a mount, you can walk and run on the ground and fly. You won’t be able to go as fast in the air compared to a broomstick, but flying on the back of a hippogriff or thestral is very majestic and picturesque.

There are no statistical differences between mounts, so you aren’t missing out if you didn’t get the thestral mount in the Deluxe Edition. Much of Hogwarts Legacy comes down to roleplaying and design, so pick the mount that you think looks the coolest because that will inevitably be the best one.

And that is when you can expect to unlock beast riding in Hogwarts Legacy. Since Hogwarts Legacy is a big game, our best advice is to enjoy every moment and let each new gameplay element come when it comes. Rush through if you’d like, but make sure to enjoy the ride.

Hogwarts Legacy is available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. It will be available on April 4, 2023, on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and on July 25, 2023, on Nintendo Switch.