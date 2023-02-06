Are you wondering what all dragon Patronus answers in Wizarding World are so you can get a dragon Patronus for use in Hogwarts Legacy in the future? The Patronus spell is one of the most magical spells in the Wizarding World because you can make it unique to you. The visual representation of the Patronus can be any time of creature, from a Cat to a Peacock. One of the rarest forms a Patronus can take is that of a mythical dragon. Don’t worry,y though, because we will walk you through how to get a dragon Patronus quickly.

Something to keep in mind is that the Patronus will not be featured in Hogwarts Legacy yet, but you should still add it to your Wizarding World profile as it is the number one requested feature by Potterheads like you and is sure to be added at some point in the near the future. Here is all dragon Patronus answers from the Wizarding World quiz to get the dragon Patronus.

How to Get a Dragon Patronus in Wizarding World

You will be given seven questions when you take the Patronus test on the Wizarding World website. Each question will have you choose a singular word from a set of words. Remember that several different pools of answers could be asked, and your quiz may be slightly different than your friend’s quiz. As long as any of the below words below are chosen, then it will work as an answer:

Question 1: Glow, Dance, Blade, Serve, Wind

Glow, Dance, Blade, Serve, Wind Question 2: Salt, Improve, Rough, Cold, Shadow, Blood

Salt, Improve, Rough, Cold, Shadow, Blood Question 3: Escape, Preen, Sense, Earth, Around

Escape, Preen, Sense, Earth, Around Question 4: Sometimes, Why, Free, Alone, Lost, Silence

Sometimes, Why, Free, Alone, Lost, Silence Question 5: Trust, Grey, Spirit, Impress, Touch

Trust, Grey, Spirit, Impress, Touch Question 6: Sharp, Deep, Awake, Frost, Ripple, Hunt

Sharp, Deep, Awake, Frost, Ripple, Hunt Question 7: Legend, Glory, Impossible, Bewitch, Jinx

Note: It is impossible to get a different Patronus if you already took the quiz on your e, existing Wizarding World profile. You will need either delete your existing profile and recreate it or sign up with a different email address.

Keep in mind that you will only have a limited time to make a choice. Don’t panic, though, because the quiz will start over and ask you another series of questions without ruining your chances of getting the dragon Patronus. You’d much rather have this happen than panic-pick answers that will result in you getting an unwanted Patronus.

Hogwarts Legacy is scheduled for release on February 10, 2023, on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Learn how to play 72 hours earlier by using early access!

- This article was updated on February 6th, 2023