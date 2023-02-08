Hogwarts Legacy: Should You Help Garreth Weasley Get the Feather or Not?

One of the many characters you’ll interact with in your classes in Hogwarts Legacy is Garreth Weasley. He’s the kid who loves to make all sorts of brews and wants to get ahead of the game. Of course, his endeavors have seemed to always lead to a near catastrophe because of one too many ingredients. While in your Potions Class, he asks you while going into Professor Sharp’s office if you can help him get one additional thing for his potion. So, should you help Garreth Weasley get his Fwooper Feather?

Should You Help Garreth Weasley Get the Fwooper Feather or Not?

The first choice starts with if you want to get the feather for him or not. He tries to convince you that the professor won’t even notice that a few are gone. If you decide to get the things for him, he’ll be grateful. If you choose not to get them, the quest will progress with some disappointment.

However, you’ll still go into the office to retrieve materials. You can still retrieve the feathers. It’s a second chance if you really do want to help Garreth.

If you ended up helping Garreth in the end, there will be an explosion with his potion mix. Professor Sharp will find out that you helped him get those feathers, putting you in a bit of trouble. With the right dialogue choices, you can take the fall for helping a friend and also not get on the professor’s bad side if you own up to it.

Now, if you chose to not take both chances to help Garreth, the explosion would still happen. The only difference here is that you won’t have that conversation with Sharp regarding making reckless decisions with your friend.

Hogwarts Legacy is out now for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. It’ll become available for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on April 4, 2023. The Nintendo Switch version will be out on July 25, 2023.

- This article was updated on February 8th, 2023