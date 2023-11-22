Should You Kill or Spare Fezzerk in Baldur’s Gate 3?

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

You’ll meet plenty of NPCs throughout Baldur’s Gate 3— some friends, and many foes. Fezzerk is a goblin you can encounter in Act 1, and although he’s certainly no friend, you don’t have to make an enemy out of him. Here’s what happens when you fight or spare Fezzerk the goblin.

Kill or Spare Fezzerk the Goblin

Simply put, if you kill Fezzerk, you’ll receive a decent axe. But if you spare him, you’ll gain approval with some companions and have the opportunity to see Fezzerk again later.

Rescue the Gnome

You’ll find Fezzerk in the Blighted Village at X: 6, Y: 419. Fezzerk and his band of goblins are torturing a Deep Gnome, who they’ve tied to a rapidly spinning windmill. Fezzerk will be quite hostile in dialogue, and from here, the game will give you three options: do nothing, fight Fezzerk, or convince him to leave.

Fight Fezzerk

If you decide to attack the goblins or fail your checks, you’ll initiate combat with Fezzerk and his friends. There will be eight enemies total— Fezzerk, two Worgs, and five other goblins. Don’t stress about the numbers here, as when Fezzerk reaches 5 HP, he will give up, and the rest of the goblins will flee. If you’re looking for blood and XP, save Fezzerk for last. If you’re losing the fight, focus on Fezzerk to end it early. Beware— you will not receive XP for goblins that run away.

When Fezzerk surrenders, you will have the option to kill or spare him. You can get a bit of information from him first, like an alternative pathway into the nearby goblin camp. If you decide to kill Fezzerk, you can loot a Very Heavy Greataxe from his body.

Spare Fezzerk

If you spare Fezzerk, whether after fighting him or before the fight altogether, he and the rest of the goblins will flee, allowing you to rescue the Deep Gnome. Gale, Karlach, and Shadowheart will approve of your kindness. You’ll still receive XP as if you had fought the goblins.

If you spare Fezzerk, he’ll make another appearance in Act 2!

Moonrise Towers: Kill or Spare Fezzerk

When you enter Moonrise Towers, you’ll find Fezzerk and some other goblins (and potentially Minthara) awaiting punishment for failing to secure the mysterious artifact. General Thorm informs you that their fate is yours— decide what to do with them. Fezzerk begs for mercy, for old time’s sake. Again, you can either spare or kill Fezzerk. The only thing to lose or gain from this choice is approval.

Kill Fezzerk

If you have Fezzerk and the goblins kill themselves, or you choke them to death, Astarion will approve, but Karlach and Wyll will disapprove.

If you have Fezzerk and the goblins fight you, Lae’zel and Karlach will approve, but Astarion will disapprove.

Spare Fezzerk

If you spare Fezzerk, Karlach will approve, but Astarion, Halsin, and Lae’zel will disapprove. If your origin is Noble or Urchin, you will gain an inspiration point.

Either way, there aren’t significant gameplay consequences for sparing or killing Fezzerk— just moral ones. Killing him rewards you with a weapon, but it may be a tough fight depending on your level. Sparing him may lower some companions’ approval of you, but you’ll get a second chance to kill him in Act 2 if you change your mind. Unfortunately for Fezzerk, his life is mainly a roleplay opportunity.

