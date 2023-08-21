Should You Kill Yurgir in Baldur’s Gate 3?

Image: Larian Studios

Whether to kill Yurgir in Baldur’s Gate 3 or break his contract can prove to be a challenging dilemma with far-reaching effects on your gameplay and relationships with your companions. To assist you in making the most suitable choice for your particular playstyle, we have created a comprehensive guide that offers an in-depth analysis of the benefits of both choices and how to achieve that task once chosen. Here’s everything you need to know about killing Yurgir or breaking his contract in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Should You Kill Yurgir or Break His Contract in Baldur’s Gate 3?

Image: Larian Studios

If you kill Yurgir, you will gain positive relationships with Astarion, Raphael, and Shadowheart. If you decide not to kill Yurgir and break his contract, you will have negative relationship gains with Astarion and Raphael. In addition, you won’t be able to learn what those runes on Astarion’s back mean from Raphael, which could prevent you from romancing Astarion.

How to Make Yurgir Kill Himself in Baldur’s Gate 3

Image: Larian Studios

If you choose to kill Yurgir, you can avoid a problematic battle by making him kill his troops and himself. This can be achieved by selecting suitable dialogue options and passing Charisma checks.

Here’s how to make Yurgir kill himself in Baldur’s Gate 3:

I’ll burrow my fist into your chest if you don’t stop mouthing off.

Wait – you know Raphael?

He wants you dead.

Show me this contract. Perhaps there’s something you missed.

Raphael wanted you to kill Dark Justiciars? Why?

[Persuasion – DC 16 Charisma] The lyrics are a trick. You’ve always had an audience – your followers. Get rid of them.

The lyrics are a trick. You’ve always had an audience – your followers. Get rid of them. [Persuasion – DC 21 Charisma] You’re not finished yet – the displacer can hear you, can’t she? Kill her.

You’re not finished yet – the displacer can hear you, can’t she? Kill her. [Persuasion – DC 21 Charisma] Exactly. Kill yourself, coward. Then you’ll return to Avernus. You’ll be free.

If you fail any Charisma checks, it will trigger a tough battle with Yurgir. Talking to Yurgir initially will cause Astarion to disapprove of your actions since he wants to kill Yurgir without talking to him, but convincing Yurgir to kill himself will net you a high approval rating from Astarion and Shadowheart.

Related: Baldur’s Gate 3 Dammon Locations (Act 1, 2, and 3)

How to Break Yurgir’s Contract in Baldur’s Gate 3

Image: Larian Studios

To break Yurgir’s contract in Baldur’s Gate 3, you must pass a Persuasion check with him that says you will look for a way to break his contract. Once done, head out of his throne room and then take a right after that climb down until you see four large vases. From there, continue to climb down again, and you will find a ritual pentangle at the feet of a Shar statue.

Search for and read a book called “One Becomes Many,” where you will find a note from Raphael. After that, interact with the broken effigy, and you will see a rat. When given a choice, pick the option that says they are not normal rats, and you will learn that the rats in this area are shattered pieces of a person. To break Yurgir’s contract, you need to kill the waves of rats until a Dark Justiciar appears. After you defeat this enemy, then you have broken Yurgir’s contract.

If you decide to break Yurgir’s contract, Raphael will appear and put Yurgir under a new contract anyway. This means he remains under Raphael’s service regardless of what you try to do to free him. However, Astarion will think negatively of you if you decide to go this route, so keep that in mind if you are trying to build your relationship with or romance him.

Author’s Note: I wrote this guide while playing Baldur’s Gate 3 on Steam Deck.

- This article was updated on August 21st, 2023