Should You Let Yenna Stay at Your Camp in Baldur’s Gate 3?

Image: Larian Studios / Edited: Attack of the Fanboy

As you explore the world of Baldur’s Gate 3, you’ll meet many characters on their own adventures. Some have evil intentions, while others are looking for help, friendship, and a place to stay. One character, Yenna, is looking for help and asks the player to seek refuge at their camp for the time being. This guide will cover if you should let Yenna stay at your camp in Baldur’s Gate 3.

What Happens if You Let Yenna Stay at Your Camp in Baldur’s Gate 3?

Players will first encounter Yenna in Act 3 of Baldur’s Gate 3, where she will talk about how she hasn’t seen her mother in quite some time. A few dialogue options are available when speaking to Yenna: offering food and money to help her, asking about her mom, or telling her none of this is your problem. If you decide to help her, she will appear at your camp and ask if she can stay. You should go ahead and let Yenna stay at your camp.

Having Yenna stay at your camp helps determine who Orin is impersonating. Orin has evil intentions and can transform shape into any character at your camp, and Yenna at your camp gives you subtle hints about who Orin is impersonating. For example, if the cat is missing from beside Yenna, Yenna is actually Orin. On the other hand, if another character states that Yenna is Orin, that character is Orin.

Related: Should You Kill Isobel in Baldur’s Gate 3? Consequences and Outcomes

So, in other words, there are no real consequences for having Yenna stay at your camp. It’s actually a good thing that you will help a little kid in need and also be able to figure out who Orin is impersonating. If you don’t let Yenna stay, Orin will impersonate someone else, making it very difficult to determine who it is.

But then again, if you’re a player who enjoys doing everything evil in Baldurs Gate 3, the right choice is not to let her stay.

- This article was updated on October 3rd, 2023