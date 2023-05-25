Silver Lizalfos Locations in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom (TOTK)

Image: Attack of the Fanboy.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom features a truly wide array of enemies, all of which drop materials that can then be fused into weapons in order to change their forms. With that said, among the wide array of enemies available, very few are as hard to come by as the Silver Lizalfos, whose horn can be used to make a Scythe. Now, here’s where to find Silver Lizalfos in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Where to Find Silver Lizalfos in Zelda TOTK

Currently, we were able to find Silver Lizalfos in the Goflam’s Lavafalls area, located in the Depths. You can reach Goflam’s Lavafalls by heading to the northwestmost portion of the underground area. The area will be situated by the side of the Muotue Lightroot.

Once there, you will be able to find a couple of Silver Lizalfos, as well as a Silver Bokoblin (or in some cases one Silver Lizalfo and two Silver Bokoblins) by heading to a small mining camp located right off the lightroot, on the area marked in the map below and under the coordinates -3131, 3487, -0783.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy.

When going for the Lizalfos, don’t forget to take the path south (map view) in order to avoid the unbearing heat of the lava pits. As the enemies in the Depths will be covered in Gloom, it’s vital that you also wear at least two pieces of armor providing resistance to it.

How to Easily Defeat Silver Lizalfos in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Don’t let their familiar appearance fool you, the Silver Lizalfos are the elite of their kind and are able to dash at you at high speed, perform ranged water attacks, and jump on you from a distance. But that’s not all, as they will also have a really large health pool for regular enemies.

In order to defeat them, we recommend that you try to only fight one at a time and make use of shots imbued with freezing items, like White Chuchu Jellies and Ice Fruits in order to keep them in place as you deal damage either through arrows or melee attacks.

This guide was made while playing The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Ver 1.1.1) on a Nintendo Switch OLED.

- This article was updated on May 25th, 2023