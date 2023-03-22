Sims 4 Extreme Violence Mod – What It Does & How to Get It

Do you find your Sims 4 experience a little… plain? Does it feel too nice? There are plenty of Sims 4 Mods but one that will certainly spice things up is the Extreme Violence mod for Sims 4 aka Sims 4 Murder Mod. From changing simple things like hair color, make-up styles, and clothing to adding new furniture, stories, and careers for your Sims to enjoy — mods are true game-changers.

What Does the Sims 4 Murder Mod Offer?

The Sims 4 has been on the market since 2014 and has received constant packs and expansions. However, fans feel that there are some aspects still lacking – especially danger and emergencies. To fix this oversight, modders have taken things into their own hands. The Sims 4 Extreme Violence mod adds a plethora of unsightly delights to the game. Famed for the numerous ways of murdering fellow Sims, the mod lets you live out your criminal wants and needs. The added murders range from running over Sims with a car, mowing down civilians with an Uzi, literally ripping out a Sims heart, and many, many more.

Aside from the deadly additions, actions like robbery and simply slapping a Sim are added, for those with a less murderous taste. Extreme Violence also thankfully adds the ability for Sims to defend themselves, and even retaliate. These are linked to the Fitness skill — so don’t forget to send those Sims to the gym!

As of V 2.1 Sims can also have the Psychopathic Tendencies Aspiration. This will allow your Sim to live out their goal of being known forever as a serial killer. It is complete with a Master/Mistress Of Disguise reward trait at start-up and a Horrifying Intimidation reward trait at completion — each comes with a way to enable the trait.

Image: Electronic Arts

Other Additions

Two gangs, The Thotties or The Hardwood Gang, and turf wars

Murder as many sims as you can until death beats you up

Clean up evidence like washing blood off or getting rid of bruises

Police can be called to wrangle murderous Sims

Actions such as ‘wash the blood off’ to get rid of blood are available when showering

Pay off other Sims to clear up a bad reputation

A ‘murderous holiday’ option on the calendar – think The Purge but in Windenburg

Throw an entire helicopter at a fellow Sim if the need arises

Punch guts action

Two new moodlets, Prison Break if Sim gets caught and is escaping jail, and Above Authority after killing an officer

How to Download Extreme Violence Mod Sims 4

Getting The Sims 4 Extreme Violence mod is fairly straightforward. Developed by SacrificialMods, it is available to download from their website. The mod only requires the base game to work, it does not need any extra packs.

How to Install the Extreme Violence Mod Sims 4

To install, simply download the file. Then, extract to a destination: the mods folder of your Sims 4 program files (or cut and paste the extracted files). Make sure not to put the files inside a subfolder, as this will not let it work. Finally, allow ‘mods’ and ‘script mods’ in the game options menu. There you have it — the Extreme Violence mod is installed and ready to go!

- This article was updated on March 22nd, 2023