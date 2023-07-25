Image: Electronic Arts

The Horse Ranch expansion for The Sims 4 gives players the ability to manage their own ranch and care for and customize their horses. But as you may have guessed, although the main stars in the expansion are the horses, they are not the only type of animal friends you can make during your daily life at the ranch. Now, in order to help you make your ranch truly your own, here’s how to get Mini Goats and Sheep in The Sims 4 Horse Ranch.

How to Get Mini Goats and Sheep in The Sims 4 Horse Ranch

As one might expect, there are a few ways in which you can get Mini Goats and Sheep in The Sims 4 Horse Ranch, with the first one being by heading to Bits and Bales Mercantile, located in New Appaloosa. Once there, you will be able to purchase as many Mini Goats and Sheep as you want by simply interacting with the building, selecting them from the available list, and following the upcoming steps in order to purchase them.

You will also be able to get Mini Goats and Sheep in The Sims 4 by opening your Phone tab, heading to Home, selecting Call Ranch Animal Exchange, and then selecting Buy Mini Goats & Mini Sheep.

Last but not least, you can also purchase the animals by selecting Call Ranch Animal Exchange and then following the same procedure above after interacting with both Animal Feeders and Community Boards. You will be able to get the animal feeders early on by simply heading to Build Mode and purchasing them. The Community Board on the other hand can be found all over the game’s new map.

How Much Do the Mini Goats and Sheep Cost?

As the price of the goats and sheep will not change no matter the way you purchase them, you will be able to purchase all kinds of mini goats for 150 simoleons each.

The mini sheep, on the other hand, will be a little and in some cases way more expensive, with the Cream and White mini sheep costing 150 simoleons each, the Blue, Brown, Green, Mocha, Orange, Pink, and Red ones costing 400 simoleons, and the Black one costing 2,000 simoleons.

- This article was updated on July 25th, 2023