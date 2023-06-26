Six Days in Fallujah Roadmap: Full Update Schedule for Early Access

Image: Victura

Avid gamers on PC can enjoy a new type of gritty realism thanks to Six Days in Fallujah. This cooperative shooter forces a team of four to survive in tactical combat against skilled AI opponents. The game is currently in Steam Early Access, but it has plenty of updates planned before its final release. The full roadmap of planned additions to Six Days in Fallujah is available for all players to check out.

What Additions Can Players Expect from the Roadmap of Six Days in Fallujah?

This game’s roadmap was provided by its developers on Steam. It provides planned additions for the last two quarters of 2023 and the first two quarters of 2024, meaning the game will get at least one full year of support. The roadmap comes with a warning that timing is subject to change alongside the planned content. Even so, there’s a decent number of additions for players to look forward to within that time frame.

These are the biggest additions planned for Six Days in Fallujah:

Q3 2023 : Different times of day and more varied weather. These changes will mostly affect visuals, though their presence in a tactical shooter such as this one will lead to notable differences in gameplay as well.

: Different times of day and more varied weather. These changes will mostly affect visuals, though their presence in a tactical shooter such as this one will lead to notable differences in gameplay as well. Q4 2023 : AI teammates, an additional co-op mission, and more variables within missions. This will provide further variety during gameplay while giving solo players a chance to play the game without searching for real-life allies.

: AI teammates, an additional co-op mission, and more variables within missions. This will provide further variety during gameplay while giving solo players a chance to play the game without searching for real-life allies. Q1 2024 : A new co-op mission and the first story mission alongside the presence of civilians. This will allow for deeper immersion, providing further realism and a more personal storyline to follow.

: A new co-op mission and the first story mission alongside the presence of civilians. This will allow for deeper immersion, providing further realism and a more personal storyline to follow. Q2 2024: New co-op missions, story missions, and Special Operator missions, as well as more coalition nationalities. This is likely the moment most players will wait for, as the game’s overall content — and customization features — will expand dramatically.

As with any Early Access title, it’s possible that some of this content will be changed or even scrapped entirely before it’s able to come out. Even so, with how much content is planned, players should keep an eye on the development of Six Days in Fallujah even if they don’t plan to buy it very soon.

