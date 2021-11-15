Skyrim Anniversary Edition is here and players all over the world are already exploring its world and taking part in the hundreds of unique pieces of content which were added as part of the new version of the generation-defining title. With that said, among the many missions made available to all in Skyrim, the Saints and Seducers storyline really sets itself apart by offering two new main quests, the return of The Shivering Isles’ area, many side quests, as well as a wide array of new weapons, armor, pets, ingredients, and much more.

Here’s how to start the Saints and Seducers questline on both The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition and on The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition.

Skyrim: How to Start the Saints and Seducers Questline

To be able to trigger the Saints and Seducers questline in both versions of Skyrim, players need to locate and interact with an NPC called Ri’saad, a Khajiit traveling merchant. Ri’saad can be found in many places, but we advise you to head towards the Khajiit camp located south of Whiterun and wait for him there. Once located, players just need to interact with him and question him about the troubles they have been facing along the road which will prompt him to give them a note. Read the note to trigger the Balance of Power quest, the first part of Saints and Seducers. To recap, here’s how to trigger the Saints and Seducers questline in Skyrim:

Go to the Khajiit camp located south of Whiterun.

Fast Forward until Ri’saad appears.

Talk to him and question him about the troubles along the road.

Read Ri’saad’s note to begin the quest.

If you haven’t already, don’t forget to check out how to upgrade your version of Skyrim to the Anniversary Edition, so that you can explore all of its new features.

Skyrim Anniversary Edition is available right now for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.