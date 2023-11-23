Snowbreak Containment Zone Tier List (2023): Best Characters in Snowbreak, Ranked

Image: SEASUN GAMES PTE. LTD

When Snowbreak Containment Zone first came out, it already had a sizeable roster of eighteen characters, something other gachas like Genshin Impact didn’t have. However, since then, it has continued to release updates that bring new characters steadily. However, it’s only natural that some would be better than others. To help you decide which Snowbreak characters to play as, we’re here to rank every single one.

Snowbreak Containment Zone Character Tier List (2023)

We have categorized every Snowbreak Containment Zone character into one of 4 tiers. Those tiers range from S to C tiers, with S being the highest and C being the lowest.

These rankings have been determined by the uniqueness, strength, and overall usefulness of the characters.

To ensure the top ranks aren’t just full of high-damage dealing characters, we’ve judged all the characters based on what their specialty is, may that be supporting or using utilities to get an advantage.

Snowbreak Containment Zone S Tier Characters

S tier characters are the cream of the crop when it comes to excelling at what they do. Every one of these characters is highly sought after by the entire Snowbreak community, and an account with any S tier character is a lucky account.

All the characters here are ranked so high thanks to their potential to deal heavy damage or steal the show with their excellent utility. You’ll be hard-pressed to find any characters even close to as useful as these ones.

Yao – Winter Solstice

Acacia – Kaguya

Chenxing – Ethereal Cloud

Haru – Absconditus

Snowbreak Containment Zone A Tier Characters

Although A tier characters aren’t anywhere close to as useful as S tier ones, they’re still a force to be reckoned with. Although there’s a high chance that most of these units have gotten such a high rank thanks to them being support-oriented, they can still make a positive impact on your team.

Their damage potential is definitely high, much higher than the lower ranked characters as a matter of fact, but they just aren’t strong enough to be labeled S ranks.

Fritia – Hush

Lyfe – Wild Hunt

Marian – Queen of Pain

Fenny – Coronet

Mauxir – Meow

Snowbreak Containment Zone B Tier Characters

Up next are B tier Snowbreak Containment Zone characters. A character is a B tier if they don’t have the strength, support potential, or utility to match up against higher ranked characters.

That isn’t to say they’re bad, of course, it’s just that they’re entirely average. Most of the characters in this tier might need to go up against specific enemies to ensure they make a meaningful contribution to the team.

Although these characters might be fairly useful when starting the game off, there’s a high chance that most players will end up replacing them with higher ranked units later on. In this sense, they’re like Herta from Honkai: Star Rail.

Marian – Swift

Fenny – Lionheart

Chenxing – The Observer

Siris – The Goldfish

Enya – Big Sis

Acacia – Redacted

Yao – Quiet Quitter

Fritia – Little Sunshine

Snowbreak Containment Zone C Tier Characters

Finally, the last tier of characters is the C tier. Every character in this category is, well, entirely average. They don’t stand-out at all and anything they can do well, a higher ranked character can do better.

When it comes to damage, C tier characters can usually only make a difference if they’ve been upgraded using duplicates. Additionally, many C tier characters have to be overly reliant on the stage, which isn’t a sustainable style of playing as every stage is different.

Cherno – Those Two

Lyfe – Wednesday

Nita – Hands

Haru – “The Ace”