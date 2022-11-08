Sonic Frontiers: All Red Star Rings in 1-6

Back to Green Hill Zone! However, it’s a fully 2D level. Mechanics are the same as in previous zones, but now it is one of those “hold right” stages. In stages like these, the paths to take are more defined but are more vertical. Here are all the five red star rings in 1-6 of Sonic Frontiers.

All Red Star Rings for 1-6 in Sonic Frontiers

All rings will be laid out based on the acquisition of the UI.

Ring 1

In the first part of the level, you’ll come across some enemies laid out on some steps. You can clear them to use the height gained from defeating them. However, you can also perform a double jump to get the first ring.

Ring 2

After the first checkpoint, follow the lowest possible path. After the swing, there’s a series of yellow springs that bounce you off one another. If you’re on this part, you’ll also get the second red ring of 1-6.

Ring 3

Following a similar path from ring 2, if you’re on the lowest possible path, you can get this ring with no problem. Once you get to the double loop, you’re close by. You can continue to take the bottom path or jump up to the two pendulums directly above. Both paths moving right will lead you to ring 3.

Ring 4

After hitting the second checkpoint, you’re going to run through a half loop, leading to red springs. The fourth red ring will basically be given to you for free if you perform a homing attack on the wasp Badnik behind it.

Ring 5

On the part where the two paths converge, you’re going to come up on a large jump. You’re either coming from the loop above or the tunnel below. There is a red ring hovering above a red spring. This is right before the goal for this level, so make sure you get enough height to grab it!

With this being one of the last levels of world 1, you now are very close to having all the red star rings and almost enough Vault Keys to get all the Chaos Emeralds.

Sonic Frontiers is available now on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

