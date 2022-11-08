Sonic Frontiers M 005 Puzzle Solution

Sonic Frontiers is back, and with it comes a ton of puzzles for players to solve. There are so many that it is almost impossible to go a couple of minutes without finding one. Some are very straightforward, while others require more time and patience. One puzzle that is confusing players is the puzzle labeled M 005. The good news is that you can do it very quickly once you get the hang of it, so keep reading, and we will provide you with the steps you need to complete it.

Solution to M 005

First, you must ensure you go to the proper location on the map in the image shown below. This is where the M 005 marker is located, and there are three pillars you need to focus on surrounding the marker.

You first want to target one pillar at a time and use your normal dash attack on each to lift them into the air. Once you have all three up in the air, your next move is to do the same process all over again, but Sonic will climb on top of them this time. Each pillar is higher than the previous one, so you need to jump from the lowest to the higher pillar until you finally reach the top.

The top platform has a button, which you need to step on to activate, making the button light up. This will trigger a quick cutscene, unlocking part of the map and showing you that you were rewarded with a helpful item required for upgrading Sonics attack and defense power. Make sure you pick the item up, and once you do, you are officially done with puzzle M 005.

Don’t leave the area just yet, as there is a puzzle near it across the river. This puzzle is labeled M 014 and is another one that requires more thought than most, so make sure to check out our guide on that!

Sonic Frontiers is available now on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

- This article was updated on November 8th, 2022