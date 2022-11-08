How to Increase Defense and Attack in Sonic Frontiers

Sonic Frontiers consist of quests, demanding bosses, and puzzles required to progress in the story. This latest entry has some RPG mechanics that involve a skill tree to make Sonic as strong as he can be. Outside of the skill tree, there are components that can be considered as the base stats. Sonic’s four components are broken down into attack, defense, ring capacity, and speed. Attack and defense are the most critical stats in Sonic Frontiers, as they decide how well you do against bosses you find in the world. This guide will teach you how to upgrade your attack and defense power.

Steps to Increase Attack and Defense

To upgrade attack and defense, you must find a Hermit Koco, an NPC located in each zone (image shown below.) Each time each stat is raised, the number of items required will increase, so it is recommended you complete all the puzzles and side objectives you find in the world.

This NPC will allow you to speak to him, who will ask for specific items and, in return, will raise your attack and defense powers. Below are images of the items and which one correspond with attack and defense.

The item required for raising defense power looks like a red heart.

The item required for raising attack power looks like a blue egg shape.

Making Sonic Stronger

Attack and defense are just the beginning of what you can do to make Sonic stronger in his adventure. Raising ring capacity and speed has the same principle but requires lost Koco and a different NPC. Each stat is crucial in how well you do in Starfield Island. Focusing on the skill tree is also important, where you want to upgrade particular abilities first that will be most beneficial, especially in the early game. Keep going, and eventually, you will reach the max level!

If you love everything Sonic Frontiers offers, we agree with you! Check out what we had to say about the latest entry by reading our review on our site!

Sonic Frontiers is available now on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

- This article was updated on November 8th, 2022