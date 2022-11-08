Sonic Frontiers: Which Difficulty Should You Choose?

Sonic Frontiers is appealing to both new and veteran players of the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise. In doing so, and compared to previous mainline titles, the game has a difficulty slider. This is a new formula for the series in its entirety, so we’re going to clear up some confusion here. Which difficulty should you choose in Sonic Frontiers and what’s the difference like for each?

Which Difficulty Should You Start on in Sonic Frontiers?

There are three difficulties you can set your game on when starting out. They are Easy, Normal, and Hard. Luckily, you can change them at any time.

If you want to start on Easy mode, you’re just looking to explore the vast open lands. Enemies and bosses will be a bit of a pushover and can be taken down without much effort. This is more for people who want a streamlined narrative experience of the game.

Choosing Normal mode creates a good balance between experiencing the story and taking on challenging enemies. This is for people who are somewhat familiar with modern Sonic games as well as for those who know how open-world games work. If you like more of a balanced experience, but don’t want the game to be a cakewalk, Normal is for you.

As for Hard mode, enemies will be significantly tougher to take down. Including bosses, things will have more health and will damage you harder. This means that when taking damage and losing rings, you’ll lose more than you would on the easier difficulties.

As stated earlier, you can swap between the difficulties at any time. There doesn’t seem to be a difference in which you earn XP and other important progression-based aspects in the game. It’s purely based on actual difficulty and not progression.

Sonic Frontiers is available now on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.