Sonic Origins Versions Explained: What Comes in Each Edition?

Sonic Origins is going to be the most complete Sonic 16-bit compilation game we have seen in a while. Many fans who are drawn to the nostalgia of these games are going to be mostly content with them until they see, or have already seen the controversy following the editions laid out for purchase. There’s a notorious buying chart that lays out different bits of content that comes out in different versions of the game. Here, we’ll go over the versions of Sonic Origins and break down which one will be best for you.

Sonic Origins Versions Explained

There are two versions of the game that you can pre-order, but for some reason, there was a chart that laid out what seems like five different tiers of the game. The two you can buy are the Standard Edition and the Digital Deluxe Edition.

Why is the Sonic Origins comparison chart set up like choosing a health insurance plan pic.twitter.com/7e43Pj6wPA — Tom "RecD" Hart Jr. (@RecDTRH) April 20, 2022

The Standard Edition comes with the main game, but if pre-ordered, will come with 100 Bonus Coins, Mirror Mode, and the Letterbox Background. The Digital Deluxe version comes with all the aforementioned, but also comes with Hard missions, character animations in the main menu, camera controls over the menu islands, character animations during music islands, and additional tracks from the Megadrive and Genesis titles.

Unfortunately, if you do not pre-order the game, you will be locked out of the 100 coins, Mirror Mode, and Letterbox Background. It doesn’t matter if you get the Digital Deluxe or Standard Editions. However, those pre-order items will be available post-launch, but it is not known if they will be free. Chances are they won’t. They are considered to be under the “Start Dash Pack”.

There are two more packs that are labeled as “Coming Soon” for right now but are in the confusing pre-order chart. The “Premium Fun Pack” contains the Hard Missions and all the animations and camera controls listed in the Digital Deluxe edition.

There is then the “Classic Music Pack” which contains the additional music tracks from the Megadrive and Genesis games. This is included with the Digital Deluxe edition, but it also does mean that it’s going to be a separate DLC entity for those who only bought the Standard Edition.

The Standard Edition starts at $39.99 USD and the Digital Deluxe is $44.99 USD. Hopefully, if you purchase the Premium Fun and Classic Music Packs, they equal the total amount of $5 USD so they aren’t more expensive than what it would take to buy the highest costing addition.

This will definitely mar people’s first impressions of Sonic Origins, given that there are features, especially animations, locked out between the versions of the game. Even though some things can be unlocked, it sets a practice that many of us want to be gone from the gaming industry.

Sonic Origins will release on June 23, 2022, on PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series S/X, Nintendo Switch, and PC.