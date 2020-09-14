Spelunky 2 is a tough game. Like a really tough game. You’re going to die, a lot. You’ll die so much in your first trips through the ever-changing lunar caves that you might wonder if you’re playing it wrong. Well, you may be. The game has a ton of hidden tricks and mechanics to make it easier, including its overall health system. Players take damage very easily, but recovering from that damage takes time and work. Here’s how to heal and gain extra health in Spelunky 2.

How to Heal and Gain Extra Health

Starting out in Spelunky 2 you’ll have just four HP to make it to the end. Of course, this is nearly impossible, especially for new players, so you’ll take damage and die very quickly. Each time you lose a health point it is a major blow, since it takes quite a bit to get it back. How do you do it? There’s a few ways, some of which are confirmed for Spelunky 2 while others were available in the first game and likely are here as well, but players will need to do some further exploration to confirm.

The easiest and main way you’ll heal is by reaching the end of a stage with a pet. For most players who haven’t tinkered with the settings this will appear as a dog. You’ll need to pick them up and carry them to the level’s exit, keeping them alive the whole way. Doing so will award you one HP which will be added to your total pool.

Alternatively, there are now rideable mounts such as the turkey scattered throughout the stages. For the turkey specifically you can either sacrifice it at an altar or bomb it yourself to end up with a cooked turkey that will also grant you one health, healing you while also just adding on top of any HP you have gained along the way.

Some other methods that were available to heal and gain health in the first Spelunky that haven’t yet been confirmed for Spelunky 2 are buying a kiss or picking up eight blood drops with the Kapala for one HP, collecting royal jelly to get four HP, and earning favor points at an altar for eight potential health. Some of these are likely still in the game, along with some potential new avenues to heal but we’ll have to wait for them all to be discovered along the way.

So that’s what we know so far about how to heal and gain extra health in Spelunky 2. Hopefully you don’t have to kill too many turkeys or sacrifice too many dogs on your journey through Olmec’s caves.